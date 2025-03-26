Statue off for makeover

The Hands of Fame statue is carted away for repairs. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After 20 years, Gore’s guitar statue is getting a much-needed facelift and will be back just in time for the country music festival in May.

The 7.5m Hands of Fame statue was erected by the Gore Country Music Club in 2004 to honour those who have made significant contribution to New Zealand country music.

Club president Julie Mitchell said the statue was taken away by the club and put in the capable hands of Custom Build.

"It’s going to have a complete refurbishment around the outside."

Gore is known as the country music capital of New Zealand.

It holds the yearly Tussock Country Music Festival and the Gold Guitar Awards competition.

Gold Guitar Awards convener Phillip Geary said the statue was covered in tiles and the grouting was cracking, letting in water that was freezing during the Southland winter, causing quite a few of the tiles to become dislodged.

He was unsure how long the repairs would take but it would be back in place before the country music awards.

Mrs Mitchell confirmed it would be back by the beginning of May, and the Tussock Country Music Festival, of which the awards and other events are a part, begins on May 23.

