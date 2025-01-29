Steps towards a prosperous, thriving future

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Murihiku Regen was established in 2020 by Hokonui Rūnanga as a portfolio and projects office to collaborate with the Crown, ensuring Treaty obligations to Ngai Tahu are upheld in a way that benefits our region. Its purpose is to develop a clear, coherent strategy for a prosperous, sustainable Murihiku/Southland, fostering growth while protecting our environment and enhancing the wellbeing of our people.
At the heart of Murihiku Regen’s work is a commitment to supporting local aspirations through community development, education, and upskilling initiatives. By taking a holistic approach, it aims to create opportunities that will sustain the lifestyles and livelihoods of Southlanders for generations to come.
One of Murihiku Regen’s key initiatives was hosting a recent wānanga (conference) on November 26 and 27, focused on "Energy and Innovation: Turning Strategy into Action".
The event drew in international attendees and ambassadors keen to explore opportunities in Southland and connect with local leaders.
Why the global interest? Southland is a region on the cusp of transformation. With its natural resources, such as renewable energy, innovative projects, and a strong commitment to sustainability, the region is well-positioned for future growth. International investors want to partner, seeing Murihiku/Southland as a place ripe with potential for both economic development and environmental care.
Murihiku Regeneration is about more than just economic growth; it’s about building a thriving, healthy region in the national interest that future generations will be proud to call home. By working together with iwi, the Crown, and international stakeholders, the vision of a vibrant and sustainable Murihiku is well within reach.
By Shelley Karena