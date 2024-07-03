Support still strong after 60 years

Gerry and Beb Kennedy have been loyal Albion Rugby Club supporters for more than 60 years.

The brothers were on the sideline watching Albion beat Edendale 22-19 on Saturday during the club’s 125th jubilee celebrations.

Both men are life members and patrons of the club.

Gerry, 78, said after he had to stop playing due to an injury when he was 20 years old, he started coaching schoolboy rugby.

"I coached that for about nine years."

He has also been on the committee for about 50 years.

Long-time Albion Rugby Club supporters Gerry (left) and Beb Kennedy have been enjoying the improved performance of this year’s division one team which on Saturday beat Edendale 22-19 during the club’s 125th jubilee celebrations. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

Albion had always looked after their players and the players were loyal in return, Gerry said.

He was always impressed with the respect club members gave him and other life members.

Many clubs did not make it to their 125th anniversary, he said.

"Lots of clubs are combined because they don’t have players."

Beb, 88, said he was such a diehard supporter of the club that he was certain if he was cut he would bleed yellow, black and red.

He had shifted to Gore when he was 17 and started playing for Albion.

"I wouldn’t go anywhere else."

Albion wing Ana Maka, 16, is caught in a tackle close to the tryline but seconds later momentum takes her over to score in a Rugby Southland women’s game against Wakatipu on Saturday in Gore.

The top men’s team had a few "lean" years but were having a better season this year and the women’s team were playing well, the brothers said.

About 200 people took part in the 125th celebrations.

Jubilee organising committee chairman Jimmy Cormack said the jubilee was a casual celebration.

"It’s just about getting people back together and enjoying what we’ve achieved over 125 years."

People travelled from as far away as Australia for the weekend.

"It’s good to see some old faces that we haven’t seen in the club for a long time."

