Team building intensity for final

St Mary’s A wing attack Tia Tuhakaraina looks for a team-mate to pass to in a Netball Eastern Southland premier grade semifinal against Knapdale on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Competition leaders St Mary’s A have beaten Knapdale to earn their place in Netball Eastern Southland’s premier grade final on Saturday.

The team triumphed 43-21 over Knapdale.

St Mary’s coach Justine Goatley said she was pleased with the win given her team had lost its only game to Knapdale earlier in the season.

"We came out with more intensity.

"We’re building for next week really, for the final."

The players gelled well as a team.

"We looked after the ball most of the time," Goatley said.

The culture of the team was important.

"The girls all get on really well and that helps."

Goal defence Brinley Peirce had a good game.

"She got some really good intercepts [and] defended really well at that end of the court."

Knapdale A coach Margie Halford said she was very proud of her players and the result they had achieved this year.

"First time Knapdale have had a team in top four premier.

"They went out there and played their little hearts out," she said.

It was a clean game of netball.

"St Mary’s are a classy team. We really enjoy playing them.

"Both teams were out there to play quality netball which they did."

Centre Hope Cross played well.

"She believed in herself," Halford said.

Wing attack Gemma Stark also played well.

"She fed the shooters with confidence and took the ball through the court at speed."

Ex High beat Wyndham 34-12 to win the other final berth.

