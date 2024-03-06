Training put to the test

Wyndham A members Michael Kiernan (left) and Mark Breed race towards the equipment they have to assemble in order to hose down a target during the first challenge of the day at the two-person event at the United Fire Brigades’ Association of New Zealand South Island Waterway Challenge at Mataura on Saturday. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

The race for top place in the two-person event was settled in the last rounds of the South Island Waterway Challenge.

The annual competition is organised by the United Fire Brigades’ Association of New Zealand and was held at Mataura on Saturday.

Fire brigade members competed in pairs or in teams of four to complete challenges that test their fire-fighting skills.

Wyndham A, comprising Mark Breed and Michael Kiernan, won the two-person event and Cromwell was first in the team’s event.

Mr Breed said the pair had a "terrible start" and played catch-up for the rest of the competition.

At the time no-one knew what the point difference was between the teams but afterwards he saw on the scoring sheet the Greymouth pair had been leading the competition until the seventh event when Wyndham drew equal.

In the final two events, Wyndham pulled ahead to win the title.

"One of those runs we ran it in record time for ourselves."

Winning the event was a "great reward".

"We’ve been putting the hours in over the past few years."

Wyndham had benefitted from competing against Mossburn pair Jeff Manson and Stephen Trusler, who won the national event last year and the Otago Southland final this year.

"We’ve been really looking up to Mossburn.

"They’re good friends; they give us a lot of tips and help."

He and Mr Kiernan had paired up at the end of last year after several other Wyndham firefighters were not able to compete because of injuries.

Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigade members Neville Phillips and Emma Miller,16, take part in one of the challenges in the two-person event at the United Fire Brigades Association of New Zealand South Island Waterway Challenge.

While Mr Kiernan had not taken part in many competitions in the past, he had risen to the challenge.

"He’s been flat out training, real keen. I couldn’t have asked for more.

"It’s been a great win especially because of him."

The pair will compete in the national final in Mataura next year.

Mataura brigade members Neville Phillips and Emma Miller were the oldest and youngest competitors at the challenge.

The pair competed in the two-person challenge and won the trophy for the best presented and respectful team.

It was the Gore High School pupil’s second competition after joining the fire brigade about a year ago.

Mr Phillips has been a brigade member for 50 years.

She really enjoyed the competitions and was grateful for the mentoring she was receiving from Mr Phillips, Emma said.

"It’s a real honour to be running with him.

"It definitely helps me gain confidence on the training ground and fire ground."

She recently completed her training and is now an accredited firefighter.

"I’m real stoked."

