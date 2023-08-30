Two new JPs sworn in

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Newly sworn in Justices of the Peace Lindsay Eunson (left), of Wyndham, and Torrone Smith (centre), of Gore, are welcomed to the role by Gore Justice of the Peace Association president Nigel Moore.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Gore District Court on Monday, presided over by Judge Russell Walker.

Mr Smith said being a JP worked well with his financial advising work.

"I’m pretty excited to be able to give back to the community."

Mr Eunson said he too was taking up the role "to give to the community".

"We need to have someone local in Wyndham," Mr Eunson said.