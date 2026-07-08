Unexpected in every way

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Driving into Golden Gate Highlands National Park in Free State, South Africa, as the sun sets, it’s very clear we’re heading into totally new territory.
Leaving safari country, Johannesburg’s art and culture and Cape Town’s coastal glory behind us, this is something quite different. The landscape has shifted from highways broken up by colourful, busy towns to something far more dramatic, and suddenly we are surrounded by vistas that look as though they have been painted rather than formed, vast swathes of green grassland rising into towering cliffs streaked in layers of cream, rust, ochre and deep red — all glowing as the sun drops in the sky.
The Free State is all about vast mountainous landscapes, rich archaeological sites, local brews, artisan produce in charming boutique towns and the chance to experience traditional culture in ways that feel authentic rather than contrived. At times, it looks very much like Australia; at others, the canyonlands of the US; and in places where the rock is more grey than red, even hints of our own Central Otago with dramatic cliffs and almost other-worldly rock formations. It’s the kind of landscape that makes you pause and consider your relative size and importance in the world; it’s clear Mother Nature is calling the shots here.
After settling in at Goldengate Hotel, enjoying dinner and marvelling at a glittering canopy of stars, it’s time for a good night’s rest before a day filled with wonderful and varied activities. The morning begins with a horse trek, which immerses us in these postcard-perfect scenes in a way that feels very different from viewing them through the van window. It’s an easy, gentle ride through vast, open landscapes, giving us a real sense of the slightly rugged, untamed nature of this part of the country.
The afternoon brings some serious relaxation at Body Bliss Day Spa, where a local lady works some insane magic on my weary muscles. If I lived in South Africa, I would be here every other weekend, getting fresh mountain air, retail therapy and first-rate pampering. It’s the perfect weekend getaway at just three and a-half hours’ drive from Johannesburg.
The next day, we head towards our final destination, the Drakensberg (well, part of it), stopping on the way at the newly opened Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre, surrounded by even more towering red-rock cliffs — this area sure knows how to bring the drama.
Next stop is Bothobapelo Country Lodge, perhaps the highlight of my entire time in the Free State. As we approach the village, some blanketed warriors on horseback appear in front of our vehicle. Initially, we assume they are shepherds on their way somewhere else, but we soon realise they are part of our welcome committee. As we get closer, they are joined by joyous women singing and dancing in striking traditional attire — layered pleated skirts and matching shawls in bold shades of red, blue, pink and white, with gorgeous red headwraps. They are clapping rhythmically and singing with a joy that has us all smiling, disembarking and following in a pied-piper-like trance.
The next few hours are an experience I’ll never forget. We dance, we wander through the gardens, learning about traditional plants and their healing properties, we share lunch, which includes traditional bread, many delicious stews and grain-based dishes served from heavy iron pots. We explore the accommodation, are lovingly wrapped in traditional blankets by some of the women and even experience a foot rub in the "ladies hut" where we are treated with such tender love and care it almost makes me a bit weepy. It feels like we have really gained insight into mountain life, both modern and some re-creations of traditional cultural concepts, and it somehow feels real rather than a production-line tourism experience. Maybe it’s because tourism is still developing in this area and is at that perfect rustic, authentic stage where you feel like you can genuinely connect. We lose track of the hugs and smiles bestowed on us, and are all feeling a bit deflated when it’s finally time to depart.
It is really hard to process everything we experienced in just a few days in the Free State. A land of such extraordinary contrasts, where fossil fields and ancient mountains sit alongside cute towns, blissful spas, horseback adventures and heartfelt cultural welcomes, it feels like several destinations rolled into one. I almost certainly left a piece of my heart in this very special corner of the world, and would recommend it wholeheartedly to travellers looking for fresh air, jaw-dropping views, a bit of action and adventure and some time to escape the madness.
Need to know
• Qantas flies from Auckland to Johannesburg via Sydney or Perth
• South African Airways flies from Auckland to Johannesburg via Perth
• www.southafrica.net/gl/en/travel/category/places-to-go/provinces/free-state