Walk of faith

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Tony Kortbaoui, of Gore, carries a wooden cross leading the Good Friday Crosswalk in Gore.

About 80 people and one dog took part in the walk from the clocktower to the Gore Baptist Church.

Walkers stopped at seven stations along the way to hear Bible readings that described the different events that led to Jesus Christ being crucified, prayed and sang hymns.

Mr Kortbaoui has lived in Gore since 2002 and he had been taking part in the crosswalk since then, he said.

Most years he carried the cross.

"It’s a big honour to do this."

It was a very emotional time remembering the suffering Jesus Christ went through to make peace between humankind and God, he said.

"It brought a tear in my eye to carry the cross.

"We pay homage to him."