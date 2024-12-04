Whiskey and world No 5 on show

Players at the MLT Teachers’ Whiskey Tournament making the most of a spectacular day. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The sun was shining, the bowls were flying, and the competitive spirit was alive and well at the Mataura Licensing Trust’s Teacher’s Whiskey Tournament.

The annual tournament was held at the Gore Bowling Club last Tuesday, and Gore Bowling Club president John Speden said it was a great showing.

"The weather made it a superb day, a lot of rivalry on the green.

"It was really good, very tough bowls.

"At this level, it’s very competitive," he said.

The tournament was played with teams of four players, with Tony Cockerill’s team taking out first place, which included world No5 bowler Sheldon Bagrie-Howley.

The team won all five games, with a +75 points differential.

Speden said it was great to see Gore bowling shine in a prestigious local tournament.

"It was refreshing for locals to win, but Tony, Sheldon, Thomas and Winston were certainly the cream of the crop."

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Speden said their win was a great showing, considering Bagrie-Howley and Cockerill’s history in the tournament.

"Tony was his mentor and his coach, and Sheldon played and won it with him when he was about 9 or 10, I believe.

"He didn’t get the whiskey, though," he said.

In second place was Chris Taylor’s team, also with five wins, and the Mataura team came in third with three wins.

Speden said it was a great day for bowls and camaraderie.

"It was very competitive, and afterwards it was very nice.

"Lots of laughter and frivolity.

"There’s no sourness.

"If you lose, you lose, once you’re off you just enjoy the environment," he said.