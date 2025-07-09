Whiskey Creek challenge for any age, all skill levels

The Whiskey Creek Challenge track will have the stunning views of Dolomore Park ready for runners to take in and enjoy on September 13-14 for a few laps or maybe even the full 24 hours. Photo: supplied by Whiskey Creek Challenge

Whether you are ultra-keen, a hobbyist jogger, or just looking for a beautiful view, the Whiskey Creek Challenge should have you covered.

Runners, joggers, walkers of all types are invited to get out in Dolomore Park, September 13-14, to take part in the event — which is a bit different from a regular running race.

There is no set distance, and instead athletes will run a 5km loop of the park for their chosen time frame.

You can run for three, six, or 12 hours and for the extra keen, a 24-hour section is available, a considerable challenge to put it lightly.

For those looking for an easier run around a beautiful part of the Gore District, an option to simply take a few laps can be taken, to be ran, jogged, or walked as they please.

Runners could choose to do it solo, or enter in as part of a team, but the event was limited to 120 runners, so time was of the essence.

Stations will be set up to support runners, Mike McLeod will be running the aid station with electrolytes and gels from Bee Fast, alongside many other local businesses.

Money raised by the event will be donated to Hato Hone St John Gore and Hokonui Runanga Kaupapa Taiao on a 50/50 split.

Prizes will be given out to the winners of the various sections, with a special prize set aside for anyone who can complete 32 loops, about 160km.

Event organiser Andrew Tripp said the loop at Dolomore Park was not just a good run, it was a chance to see the stunning scenery in the region.

"I love running in the hills, in the bush, there’s a real sense of satisfaction in getting to enjoy the beauty of nature, the birds, it’s awesome.

"We’ve got an amazing asset out there. It might be hard but when you get to the top, you get to appreciation the view so much more," he said.

Mr Tripp is an endurance athlete, he said although it was not for everyone, for him it was incredible to discover his limits and surpass them.

"It’s a challenge, you’re pushing yourself. It’s certainly not for everyone, but for me I found I really enjoyed it, I found myself aiming for longer and longer distances.

"It’s about pushing the boundaries.

"I love running, it’s good for me, my mental health and my physical health," he said.

Get along to Dolomore Park and enjoy in September, no matter if you are a couch potato looking to get a bit more active, or a backyard ultra enthusiast.

