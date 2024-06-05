Workshop welcomes back owner

The team at Total Automotive (from left) Tania Buchanan, Bryan Bennett, Travis Belt, William Woodford (with son Carter, 4) Zoe Allen (with daughter, Isabel, 4) and Travis Allen (with sons Caleb, 9, and Noah, 11) are ready to help with all your automotive needs. Photos: supplied

Total Automotive Gore is excited to welcome owner Travis Allen back to the workshop.

Mr Allen has recently returned from Australia with his family where he was working as an auto electrician and air-conditioning technician on the heavy equipment in the iron ore mine sites of the Pilbara.

"I have learnt how to drive all the big gear and it’s been an experience I’ll never forget," he said.

"Working on Komatsu 5500 shovels weighing 552 tonne, running two V12 diesels, CAT 793 autonomous haul trucks weighing 380 tonne with a 270-tonne payload and everything in between, not to mention the electric Komatsu 830e haul trucks.

"I furthered my knowledge with air-conditioning courses on heavy equipment, with dual air-con systems and fully electric air-con systems and I was an active member in the sites emergency response team, which was very interesting and enjoyable.

"I’ve made lifelong friends over the Ditch but New Zealand has a very loud voice and it seems to bring you back.

"I’m very grateful to co-owner William Woodford for managing Total Automotive for the last four years and am looking forward to running the workshop alongside him."

He said he also shares the desire to relaunch the auto electrical and air-conditioning side of Total Automotive.

"We are excited to once again offer a full range of automotive repair services to our customers from our fully staffed workshop."

Total Automotive Gore is a locally owned and operated family business that was established in 2013 and aims to deliver to its customers the highest standard in both workmanship and customer service.

Visit Total Automotive Gore today at 10 Waiau St, Gore.

Meet the staff:

William Woodford: WOF technician — 15 years in trade, started out as a gateway student, enjoys working on 4WDs. In his spare time he enjoys spending time with his son getting out with said 4WDs, camping and hunting.

Travis Belt: Service manager and WOF inspector — 15 years in the trade, enjoys getting away on camping and fishing holidays with family (best fisherman in the family), 4WD trips with friends and family.

Bryan Bennett: Apprentice — started out as gateway student and now completing his apprenticeship. Bryan has a passion for Japanese performance vehicles.

Tania Buchanan: Administrator.

Zoe Allen: Office manager.