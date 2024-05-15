Youth crime concerns aired by Mataura residents

A flurry of concerns about youth crime have been aired by worried residents at a Mataura town meeting.

The meeting last night at the Mataura Community Centre was attended by about 50 people.

Chaired by Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator for Eastern Southland Sharlene Taylor-Giles, the meeting was called because of community feedback regarding concerns of crime, harassment and generally feeling unsafe.

"We are here for solutions — we are not here for pointing the finger at any organisation, person or group. This is not a witch hunt," Ms Taylor-Giles said.

Her main message was the importance of reporting crime in the community and how people could do so.

After she addressed attendees the floor was opened to questions.

Concerns regarding crime, especially by young people, were then voiced by attendees.

One attendee, whose property had been damaged twice by youth in the town, said he had become frustrated and wanted to see more "action" from police.

Senior Sergeant Gary Iddenton attended the meeting and responded by outlining how the community needed to work together.

"Some people here may or may not agree with the systems in place, but that is the law. What we’re not asking for is people to be vigilantes, as much as it is frustrating," he said.

The reality was that police had limitations on what could be done due to the age of the offenders, he said.

"What we’re looking at is solutions ... We’re not resource rich but we try hard behind the scenes, I assure you.

"We’ll try to do our best where we can. We can’t be two places at once.

"Not making excuses. Do we get it right all the time? No we don’t."

Another resident was worried about youth congregating at a park and throwing stones at her home early in the morning. Sgt Iddenton stressed the importance of reporting incidents such as these to police.

"If people don’t report it, how can I action something? If you tell me something’s happening and it’s reported, I’ll guarantee you we’ll do something."

Hokonui Rūnanga kaiārahi (navigator) Bex Brown and kaiako (teacher) Tamara Ramage had been working with the youth from The Bunker.

"The last three weeks these kids have been in the space with us, their behaviour has improved a lot," Ms Brown said.

Police 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800555-111. For emergencies phone 111.

