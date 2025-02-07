Time for reconnection

Celebrating: Bouncy pepe Rome Ryan cannot stop Trish Young from mirroring her glee on the paepae at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff. Photo: Nina Tapu

Connecting tangata with their past, present and future is how Te Rau Aroha Marae will celebrate their 40-year anniversary this week.

Organisers of the special milestone aim to put on an ‘‘inclusive’’ experience.

‘‘The 40th anniversary is about unlocking that inclusiveness and transitioning towards rebuilding that,’’ Awarua Ru ¯naka member Dion Williams said.

Founding whānau, friends and visitors to the Te Rau Aroha/Bluff Marae birthday will be taken on a haerenga (journey), both physical and emotional, to honour those who founded the marae, connect with each other and empower the next generation to maintain the purpose of te whare, which is ‘‘to have an identity’’ and a place to stand in the hapori (community).

‘‘We want to remind everyone of what and why [this] was created back then by young 20-year-olds.’’

It was the blood and sweat and tireless efforts of young people who came together to create this marae for a place of te reo Māori, Te Rau Aroha Marae 40th anniversary event organiser Manuariki Tini said.

Te Rau Aroha/Bluff Marae was opened on February 9, 1985, thanks to the combined efforts of various groups, especially ‘‘young wa¯hine, who were the key drivers in its development’’.

‘‘Māori, northern iwi, Pākehā , tangata pasifika and especially wahine need to be recognised.

‘‘They came from the founding whānau who were instrumental in getting the marae developed,’’ Mr Williams said.

The wahine-centric-led event will be held over three days from tomorrow on the marae grounds and will include a haerenga historic bus tour on the first day.

‘‘The haerenga will start in Omaui and then go through to Green Hills and Ocean Beach.’’

Remembering: Gathered below the rangatahi tupuna inside Te Rau Aroha Marae are (from left) Te Ariki Ryan, 7, Briah Ryan, Trish Young (back), Tyra Ryan, Delayne Ryan, Kina Skerrett-Bates, 7, and Rome Ryan. Photo: Nina Tapu

People will get to see where the resources came from and what people did to support the development of the marae.

They will see the sights of significance with a different lens, Ms Tini said.

Tomorrow will include a haerenga (remembering those who had died during the 40 years) since the marae opened and this was also an opportunity ‘‘to release and reset, which was the reason for the kaupapa’’, she said.

Former Te Rau Aroha Marae complex development lead Maria Pera hoped the day would be a multi-generational experience, where those from the past would be acknowledged and founding families would reconnect.

‘‘I want this celebration to be a tribute to those stalwarts.

‘‘The marae got its name after Manu’s mother’s kapa haka group and she never gave up.

‘‘Back then they grabbed the opportunity and it was like a belonging that drew everybody together,’’ she said.

- Te Rau Aroha Marae 40th anniversary celebrations, February 7-9, Bluff. To find out more, find Te Rau Aroha Marae on Facebook.