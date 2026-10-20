The Hororātā Highland Games are back on Saturday 7 November, celebrating 15 years of bringing a little bit of Scotland to Canterbury, with plenty of Kiwi spirit thrown in!

Just 45 minutes from Christchurch, the Hororātā Domain will come alive with pipe bands, Highland dancing, heavy events, live entertainment, Scottish Clans and over 130 market and food stalls. With more than 10,000 visitors expected, it's a big day out for the whole family.

This year's Contact Energy Oceania Heavyweight Championship has attracted an impressive field of athletes from New Zealand and Australia. Watch them toss cabers, put stones and tackle the mighty Hororātā Stones, weighing from 90kg to 145kg, in the day's big finale.

Around 20 pipe bands will fill the Domain with music, with the Woolston Brass Band joining the massed pipes for a special performance during the Welcoming Ceremony. Highland dancers will compete for championship honours, while the Duncan Cotterill Stage will feature Celtic music, including the Southern Celtic Ensemble and visiting Celtic Caim.

Beyond the competitions, browse over 130 market and food stalls or explore St Andrew's Square, home to more than 20 Scottish Clans.

And don't just watch! Have a go at playing the bagpipes, tossing a caber, Scottish Country Dancing or traditional Scottish games. Kids can join the new free sack races, while the What Now team will be filming their famous Quiz Mat, complete with the threat of a sliming!

Hororātā Community Trust Executive Officer Cindy Driscoll says you don't need a Scottish connection to enjoy the Games.

"You don't have to know anything about Highland Games to have a great day. Come along, try something new, cheer on the athletes and enjoy the atmosphere. There's something for everyone."

Behind the Games is a small rural community that has spent 15 years building an event that supports local schools, clubs and community projects.

Make a day of it! Gates open at 9am, with competitions and entertainment running right through to 4.30pm. Children under 16 are FREE, and most activities are included in your ticket.

Tickets must be purchased in advance – NO GATE SALES. Discounted adult tickets are available now!

Saturday 7 November Hororātā Domain www.hororatahighlandgames.org.nz