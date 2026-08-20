PHOTO
Aurora Energy congratulates the more than 250 prize winners at the 2026 Aurora Energy Otago Science & Technology Fair. As principal sponsor of the Fair for 22 years, the electricity distribution company has supported the region’s brightest young minds to ponder big questions, make discoveries, and solve the problems of tomorrow. Read more on the Aurora Energy website: Aurora Energy Otago Science and Technology Fair
Aurora Awards 2026
ANZCCART Award for Animal Ethics
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Leon Thomson
|Shake, rattle and bowl
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Emmie Wyatt
|Cup Temperature
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Abby Norquay McMillan
|Citrus-ly charged
|8
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Aisha Barekzai
|Heat vs Insulation
|8
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Isra Ahmadi
|Heat vs Insulation
|8
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Juliana Kormos
|Citrus-ly charged
|8
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Angel Joy Berdan
|Ice Insulation
|9
|Cromwell College
|Bek Kelly
|What fruit works best for a battery
|9
|Cromwell College
|Ben Walker
|Gone with the Wind (turbine)
|9
|King's High School
|Daniel Crampton
|The downforce of hotwheels
|9
|Taieri College
|Freya McNamara
|What type of liquid conducts heat best
|9
|Cromwell College
|George Paterson
|Bottle Insulation Test
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Kaitlyn Yu
|What type of liquid conducts heat best
|9
|Cromwell College
|Kim Prades
|Ice Insulation
|9
|Cromwell College
|Leo Rietveld
|The downforce of hotwheels
|9
|Taieri College
|Liam Douglas
|What fruit works best for a battery
|9
|Cromwell College
|Saira Eldho
|Green Hydrogen: Hype or Hope?
|13
|Trinity Catholic College
Aurora Energy Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ada Clark
|Species of the seashore
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Alexander Arnold
|Drinking Problems
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Ana MacDonald-Gire
|Leaf me dry! Can tikumu beat a rain jacket
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Ash Boraman-Ritchie
|Feel the Rainbow
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Betsie Grant
|Prints: Do dogs have a unique print like the human finger print?
|7
|Outram School
|Billie Moss
|Eggsposed to Acid
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Carrie Hulls
|An eye opening image
|7
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Charlie Benson
|Speed of Life: Does age affect reaction time
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Christopher Rooney
|Keeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake
|7
|Trinity Catholic College
|Donncha Blunt
|Corrosion Caused By Chemicals
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Edmund Lu
|The Electric Wheel
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Erin Stewart
|Strain on the brain
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Ffion Edwards
|Addled Apples
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Flint Watson
|The Electric Wheel
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|George Thurmann
|Achees-y situation
|7
|Outram School
|Hattie Olsen-Vetland
|Buried treasure or just a snack
|7
|Rosebank School
|Indy McDougall
|The Perfect Pop Project
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Isabel Woods
|The science of food rot
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|James McCaughan
|Bending it like Beckham
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Joss Owen
|Wise Water Wheels
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|June Champion
|People = Plastic
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Kobi Strudwick
|Slip or Grip: How Salt Attacks Ice
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Lexi Harris
|Bake it till you make it: The fat test
|7
|Outram School
|Luca Downey
|The pH Files
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Lucy Densham
|Strain on the brain
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Luke Johnstone
|Fluid Forces on Fruity Freshness
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Maylan Cochrane
|How drinks effect teeth
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Millie Rose
|Egg or Not?
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Ollie Neilson-Yee
|Bending it like Beckham
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Payton McElrea
|Red, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice
|7
|Rosebank School
|Payton McIvor
|Sticky, Stretchy or Natural
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Piper Roulston
|Moving the centre of gravity
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Richie Onyett
|The Best of the Best
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Rocky Bryant
|Grippy Gloves
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Taylor Lin
|Stuck in the muck
|7
|Rosebank School
|Thomas Owen
|Harakeke flaxing its way against erosion
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Willow Greig
|The science of food rot
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Zara Sherwin
|The Perfect Punch
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Zeta McDowell-Ross
|An eye opening image
|7
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Abigail Vatvisa
|Which reaction is Faster?
|8
|Rosebank School
|Charlie Seal
|Tea-riffic Ake Ake
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Daniel Morgan
|Scroll patrol
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Finley Wardell
|The project to naturally dye for
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Finn Milne
|Scrap - Plastic
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Georgie Wellington
|Beat the Clock
|8
|Columba College
|Henry Cookson
|How do gearboxes work?
|8
|Taieri College
|Jack Adams
|How CO2 levels Affect Students
|8
|Taieri College
|James Hulse
|How do gearboxes work?
|8
|Taieri College
|James Loughrey
|Aerodynamics
|8
|Taieri College
|Jessica Lindner
|Out the corner of your eye: But at what cost.
|8
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Jonathan White
|Slide it to the limit?
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Lexi Lowe
|Beat the Clock
|8
|Columba College
|Liam Ross
|Tide Breaker
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Maya Marra
|Who's that bird
|8
|Columba College
|Olaf Judd Ludwig
|Binovation
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Scarlett Brimble
|Fontastic
|8
|Columba College
|Sophie Stokes
|Fontastic
|8
|Columba College
|Alex von Turnhout
|What colour light makes plants grow faster
|9
|Cromwell College
|Amelia Bragg
|Do boys or girls have better memory?
|9
|Cromwell College
|Angel Handugan
|Does Music Affect Different Cultures
|9
|Cromwell College
|Angelina Murcott
|Which year group has the best memory?
|9
|Cromwell College
|Archer Jones
|Oxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Aryan Prasad
|Can single-cell organisms learn?
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Bella Hore
|The 5 Second Rule
|9
|Cromwell College
|Bryan Sutherland
|Does the angle of the ball on the tee effect how far it goes
|9
|Cromwell College
|Eva Marslin
|Rhythm and Rise
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|Eva Tait
|Which Watch?
|9
|Cromwell College
|George Muir
|The Air We Print
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Hannah Li
|Remember it wrong?
|9
|Taieri College
|Hannah Wells
|Remember it wrong?
|9
|Taieri College
|Izabel Wilson
|Seedling Hydration 101
|9
|Cromwell College
|Jan Johannsse Kotzie
|How far can some paper planes fly
|9
|Cromwell College
|Jenna Fitzgerald
|Do boys or girls have better memory?
|9
|Cromwell College
|Lily Sinclair
|What colour light makes plants grow faster
|9
|Cromwell College
|Madie Ridder
|Heart Rates on the Court
|9
|Cromwell College
|Naomi Pushenko
|Rhythm and Rise
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|Rocco Shaw
|Does the angle of the ball on the tee effect how far it goes
|9
|Cromwell College
|Rose Weatherall
|Seedling Hydration 101
|9
|Cromwell College
|Ruby Harkness
|The 5 Second Rule
|9
|Cromwell College
|Samuel Riley
|Fatigue Factor: Improving flight performance through adaptive avionics
|9
|King's High School
|Sophie Wright
|Does Music Affect Different Cultures
|9
|Cromwell College
|Thea Dickey
|Which year group has the best memory?
|9
|Cromwell College
|Tomide Adebowale
|Finding the best glass acoustic medium to block sound
|9
|John McGlashan College
|William Hepburn
|Sugar powered rocket
|9
|John McGlashan College
|William Shen
|Electric Umbrella
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Allan Lin
|3D Prints
|10
|King's High School
|Amy Boston
|Gamma Compote
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Aston Lawrence
|Tuned In!
|10
|King's High School
|Eva McLean
|Run to the Beat
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Freddy Ma
|Rock, Paper, Scissors, Stats!
|10
|King's High School
|Layla Wainwright
|Leaf it to nature
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Lily Williams
|Leaf it to nature
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
|Selah Bachur
|Gamma Compote
|10
|Columba College
|Briar Henwood
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
|Elsie Hyink
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
|Inge Erasmus
|Sensors vs Senses
|11
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
|Ava Wilson
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Emily Berry
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Zoe Mackenzie
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Hudson Ferguson
|Guard your grin
|7
|Outram School
|Joshua McCulloch
|What is the best paper towel brand?
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Shubhrolima Das
|Gutted! How different drinks affect your medicine
|8
|Columba College
|Oscar Reiber
|Exploring Bio-alternatives to Commercial Plastics
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Briar Henwood
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
|Elsie Hyink
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Fraser Chamberlain
|Deep AI Dive
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|William Hepburn
|Sugar powered rocket
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Zoe Smith
|Which AI model can create the best game?
|9
|Taieri College
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
|Inge Erasmus
|Sensors vs Senses
|11
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
Baking Industry Research Trust Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Millie Rose
|Egg or Not?
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Daniel Collins
|From rua to refrigerator
|8
|Taieri College
|Elyssa Then
|The sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|Mikayla Pleace
|The sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Carrie Hulls
|An eye opening image
|7
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Daniel Grobler
|The power of Pressure
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Gabriell Wainohu
|Homemade Laundry Detergent vs Store Bought Detergent
|7
|Rosebank School
|Indi Wilson
|Colour that lasts
|7
|Rosebank School
|Luca Downey
|The pH Files
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Lyla Moore
|Colour that lasts
|7
|Rosebank School
|Payton McElrea
|Red, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice
|7
|Rosebank School
|Quinn Rainsford
|Terrific Turbines
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|William McNaught
|DNI Jacket - Is it a racket?
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Zeta McDowell-Ross
|An eye opening image
|7
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Mia Dong
|The Dark Side of Kale
|8
|Columba College
|Nalini Yang
|Sunscreen showdown
|8
|Columba College
|Alex von Turnhout
|What colour light makes plants grow faster
|9
|Cromwell College
|Freddie Johnson
|Sand battery
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Lily Sinclair
|What colour light makes plants grow faster
|9
|Cromwell College
|Tomide Adebowale
|Finding the best glass acoustic medium to block sound
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Amy Boston
|Gamma Compote
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Jazmine Gernale
|The Drying Game: Does Colour Matter
|10
|Taieri College
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
|Selah Bachur
|Gamma Compote
|10
|Columba College
|Shriansha Chand
|The Drying Game: Does Colour Matter
|10
|Taieri College
|Adrian Prosath
|Why do some antacids work faster than others?
|13
|John McGlashan College
|Daniel Grieve
|Hoes does light intensity affect the rate of photosynthesis of Spinacia Oleracea (spinach) leaves as detremined by leaf disk flotation assay?
|13
|John McGlashan College
Earth Sciences Institute
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Emmie Wyatt
|Cup Temperature
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|June Champion
|People = Plastic
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Jan Miguel
|DIY Water Filter
|9
|Cromwell College
|Melissa Jean
|DIY Water Filter
|9
|Cromwell College
Echelon Award for Earth Science
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Liam Ross
|Tide Breaker
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
Echelon Award for Energy Efficiency
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ben Walker
|Gone with the Wind (turbine)
|9
|King's High School
Echelon Award for Marine Science
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ada Clark
|Species of the seashore
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
Echelon Award for Mātauranga Māori Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Charlie Seal
|Tea-riffic Ake Ake
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
Echelon Award for Science Communication
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Yoga Venkateswaran
|The Floor is Lava
|10
|Logan Park High School
Echelon Award for Science Education
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|June Champion
|People = Plastic
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
Keith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Quinn Rainsford
|Terrific Turbines
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Daniel Collins
|From rua to refrigerator
|8
|Taieri College
|Freddie Johnson
|Sand battery
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Saira Eldho
|Green Hydrogen: Hype or Hope?
|13
|Trinity Catholic College
New Zealand Association of Optometrist, Visual Science Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Carrie Hulls
|An eye opening image
|7
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Zeta McDowell-Ross
|An eye opening image
|7
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Abigail Vatrisa
|Which reaction is Faster?
|8
|Rosebank School
|Jessica Lindner
|Out the corner of your eye: But at what cost.
|8
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Poppy Sutherland
|Cynotype
|8
|Outram School
New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Alexander Arnold
|Drinking Problems
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Indy McDougall
|The Perfect Pop Project
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Lexi Harris
|Bake it till you make it: The fat test
|7
|Outram School
|Luke Johnstone
|Fluid Forces on Fruity Freshness
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Finn Milne
|Scrap - Plastic
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Elyssa Then
|The sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|Mikayla Pleace
|The sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Donncha Blunt
|Corrosion caused by chemicals
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Luca Downey
|The pH Files
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Payton McElrea
|Red, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice
|7
|Rosebank School
|Daniel Collins
|From rua to refrigerator
|8
|Taieri College
|Finn Milne
|Scrap - Plastic
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Nalini Yang
|Sunscreen showdown
|8
|Columba College
|Poppy Sutherland
|Cynotype
|8
|Outram School
|Oscar Reiber
|Exploring Bio-alternatives to Commercial Plastics
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Chaya Kidran
|Tick Tock Triiodide
|10
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
|Inge Erasmus
|Sensors vs Senses
|11
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
|Ava Wilson
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Emily Berry
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Zoe Mackenzie
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Lachlan Russell
|Comparing the chemical oxygen demand of freshwater systems in Otago
|13
|John McGlashan College
New Zealand Institute of Physics Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Amy Boston
|Gamma Compote
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Selah Bachur
|Gamma Compote
|10
|Columba College
New Zealand Institute of Physics Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Hank Williams
|Under pressure
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|William McNaught
|DNI Jacket - Is it a racket?
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|James Loughrey
|Aerodynamics
|8
|Taieri College
|Aston Lawrence
|Tuned In!
|10
|King's High School
New Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Bella Hore
|The 5 Second Rule
|9
|Cromwell College
|Ruby Harkness
|The 5 Second Rule
|9
|Cromwell College
New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ash Boraman-Ritchie
|Feel the Rainbow
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Erin Stewart
|Strain the Brain
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Lucy Densham
|Strain the Brain
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Payton McElrea
|Red, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice
|7
|Rosebank School
|Abigail Vatrisa
|Reaction Speed
|8
|Rosebank School
|Emma Li
|The gambling mindset
|8
|Columba College
|Scarlett Lane
|Come on the magic school bus
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Amelia Bragg
|Do boys or girls have better memory?
|9
|Cromwell College
|Angel Handugan
|Does Music Affect Different Cultures
|9
|Cromwell College
|Jenna Fitzgerald
|Do boys or girls have better memory?
|9
|Cromwell College
|Samuel Riley
|Fatigue Factor: Improving flight performance through adaptive avionics
|9
|King's High School
|Sophie Wright
|Does Music Affect Different Cultures
|9
|Cromwell College
|Tanvi Nayudu
|The impact of AI on student learning
|10
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
New Zealand Statistics Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Piper Roulston
|Moving the centre of gravity
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Zara Sherwin
|The Perfect Punch
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Emma Li
|The gambling mindset
|8
|Columba College
|Ruthren Senthilkumar
|SmartSpeed NZ: Digital Speed limits for ever-changing road conditions
|9
|King's High School
|Freddy Ma
|Rock, Paper, Scissors, Stats!
|10
|King's High School
Otago Medical Research Foundation Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Erin Stewart
|Strain the Brain
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Lucy Densham
|Strain the Brain
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Payton McIvor
|Sticky, Stretchy or Natural
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Alexia Rhodes-White
|The dream diet
|9
|Otago Girls' High School
|Amber Egan
|Don't Just Sit There!
|10
|Taieri College
Otago Museum Hands-On
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ana MacDonald-Gire
|Leaf me dry! Can tikumu beat a rain jacket
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Daniel Grobler
|The Power of Pressure
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Joss Owen
|Wise Water Wheels
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Lilith Yandall
|Building Better Bridges
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Quinn Rainsford
|Terrific Turbines
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Olivia Ma
|More Data, Better AI
|8
|Columba College
|Ben Walker
|Gone with the Wind (turbine)
|9
|King's High School
|Daniel Koh
|Amplitude Overload
|9
|John McGlashan College
Premiere Aurora Energy Best In Fair Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ava Wilson
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Emily Berry
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Zoe Mackenzie
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
Premiere Earth Sciences Institute for Water and Atmosphere Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|June Champion
|People = Plastic
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
Premiere Echelon Most Promising Year 9-13 Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
Premiere OSTA General Excellence Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Briar Henwood
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
|Elsie Hyink
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
Premiere Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences General Excellence Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
Premiere Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
Premiere University of Otago, Office of Sustainability Tī Kōuka Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Saira Eldho
|Green Hydrogen: Hype or Hope?
|13
|Trinity Catholic College
University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Christopher Rooney
|Keeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake
|7
|Trinity Catholic College
|Liam Ross
|Tide Breaker
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Ben Walker
|Gone with the Wind (turbine)
|9
|King's High School
|Briar Henwood
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita, ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
|Elsie Hyink
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Billie Moss
|Eggsposed to Acid
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Ffion Edwards
|Addled Apples
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Isabel Woods
|The science of food rot
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Luke Johnstone
|Fluid Forces on Fruity Freshness
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Maylan Cochrane
|How drinks effect teeth
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Willow Grieg
|The science of food rot
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Charlotte Hussey
|Beyond the Bottle
|8
|Columba College
|Emerson Hawken
|Beyond the Bottle
|8
|Columba College
|Archer Jones
|Oxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Aryan Prasad
|Can single-cell organisms learn?
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Layla Wainwright
|Leaf it to nature
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Lily Williams
|Leaf it to nature
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Daniel Grieve
|Hoes does light intensity affect the rate of photosynthesis of Spinacia Oleracea (spinach) leaves as detremined by leaf disk flotation assay?
|13
|John McGlashan College
University of Otago, College of Education Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Christopher Rooney
|Keeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake
|7
|Trinity Catholic College
|Leon Thomson
|Shake, rattle and bowl
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Olaf Judd Ludwig
|Binovation
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Om Dixit
|Biomimicry eagle talons vs claw machine claws
|8
|Tahuna Normal Intermediate
|Freddie Johnson
|Sand battery
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
|Alexis Jones
|Litter Lens
|11
|Columba College
University of Otago, Department of Botany Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Charlie Seal
|Tea-riffic Ake Ake
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Emilie Oats
|Kelp save the planet
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Finley Wardell
|The project to naturally dye for
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Juniper Mclean
|Kelp save the planet
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Archer Jones
|Oxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Izabel Wilson
|Seedling Hydration 101
|9
|Cromwell College
|Liam Ferris
|Biodegradable bale netting compared to plastic
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Rose Weatherall
|Seedling Hydration 101
|9
|Cromwell College
|Kensi Fitzgerald
|Do Green Beans Have a Sweet Tooth?
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
|Muaz Hassan
|Ripe Sense
|10
|King's High School
|Aathur Talahma
|Extracting Caffeine From Tea
|13
|John McGlashan College
University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Isabel Woods
|The science of food rot
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Willow Grieg
|The science of food rot
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Natalie Ng
|Cover me if you can!
|8
|Columba College
|Nova van de Klundert
|Cover me if you can!
|8
|Columba College
|Alexia Rhodes-White
|The dream diet
|9
|Otago Girls' High School
University of Otago, Department of Psychology Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ash Boraman-Ritchie
|Feel the Rainbow
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Charlie Dickson
|Seeing Success Before It Happens
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Lachy Harem
|Real or Robot?
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Daniel Morgan
|Scroll patrol
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Emma Li
|The gambling mindset
|8
|Columba College
|Isa Roulston
|Hooves smarter?
|8
|Outram School
|Scarlett Lane
|Come on the magic school bus
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Daniel Koh
|Amplitude Overload
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Freda Clark
|Wilderness Therapy
|9
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
|Eva McLean
|Run to the Beat
|10
|Otago Girls' High School
University of Otago, Department of Zoology Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Betsie Grant
|Prints: Do dogs have a unique print like the human finger print?
|7
|Outram School
|Leon Thomson
|Shake, rattle and bowl
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Maya Marra
|Who's that bird
|8
|Columba College
|Natalie Young
|What are the FISH kids watching these days
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Kayleigh Dryden
|The Chillin Chooks Project
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|Ryan Zhou
|Bird Biodiversity across NZ's largest urban areas
|13
|John McGlashan College
University of Otago, Faculty of Dentistry Oral Science Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Billie Moss
|Eggsposed to Acid
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Reyansh Jain
|Rinse Ruin Refresh
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
University of Otago, Marine Science Department Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ada Clark
|Species of the seashore
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|June Champion
|People = Plastic
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Liam Ross
|Tide Breaker
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Natalie Young
|What are the FISH kids watching these days
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Lachlan Russell
|Comparing the chemical oxygen demand of freshwater systems in Otago
|13
|John McGlashan College
University of Otago, Maths and Statistics Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Quinn Rainsford
|Terrific Turbines
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Zara Sherwin
|The Perfect Punch
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Amelia Rawstorn
|Growing Spider Pups
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Ruthren Senthilkumar
|SmartSpeed NZ: Digital Speed limits for ever-changing road conditions
|8
|King's High School
University of Otago, Office of Sustainability Tī Kōuka Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Charlotte Hussey
|Beyond the Bottle
|8
|Columba College
|Emerson Hawken
|Beyond the Bottle
|8
|Columba College
|Emilie Oats
|Kelp save the planet
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Juniper Mclean
|Kelp save the planet
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Liam Ferris
|Biodegradable bale netting compared to plastic
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Oscar Reiber
|Exploring Bio-alternatives to Commercial Plastics
|9
|John McGlashan College
University of Otago, Pacific Sciences, Division of Sciences Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Charlie Seal
|Tea-riffic Ake Ake
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Zoe Smith
|Which AI model can create the best game?
|9
|Taieri College
University of Otago, Pharmaceutical Science Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Billie Moss
|Eggsposed to Acid
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Luca Downey
|The pH Files
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Charlie Seal
|Tea-riffic Ake Ake
|8
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Bella Hore
|The 5 second rule
|9
|Cromwell College
|Ruby Harkness
|The 5 second rule
|9
|Cromwell College
|Briar Henwood
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
|Elsie Hyink
|Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke
|11
|Logan Park High School
University of Otago, Physiotherapy Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Richie Onyett
|The Best of the Best
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Georgie Wellington
|Beat the Clock
|8
|Columba College
|Lexie Lowe
|Beat the Clock
|8
|Columba College
|Freda Clark
|Wilderness Therapy
|9
|St Hilda's Collegiate School
|Amber Egan
|Don't Just Sit There!
|10
|Taieri College
University of Otago, School of Computing Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Malia Bradl
|Growing with Groove
|7
|Balmacewen Intermediate
|Olivia Ma
|More Data, Better AI
|8
|Columba College
|Fraser Chamberlain
|Deep AI Dive
|9
|Trinity Catholic College
|Allan Lin
|3D Prints
|10
|King's High School
|Alexis Jones
|Litter Lens
|11
|Columba College
University of Otago, School of Surveying Award
|Name
|Exhibit
|Year
|School
|Ada Clark
|Species of the seashore
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Christopher Rooney
|Keeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake
|7
|Trinity Catholic College
|June Champion
|People = Plastic
|7
|Mt Aspiring College
|Thomas Owen
|Harakeke flaxing its way against erosion
|7
|Dunedin North Intermediate
|Ben Walker
|Gone with the Wind (turbine)
|9
|King's High School
|Charlie Hooson
|Turbidity Terminators: Sand, charcoal, water: Which filters water best?
|9
|John McGlashan College
|Ava Wilson
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Emily Berry
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Zoe Mackenzie
|What lies beneath the Leith
|12
|Columba College
|Ryan Zhou
|Bird Biodiversity across NZ's largest urban areas
|13
|John McGlashan College