Name Exhibit Year School

Ada Clark Species of the seashore 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

Alexander Arnold Drinking Problems 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

Ana MacDonald-Gire Leaf me dry! Can tikumu beat a rain jacket 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

Ash Boraman-Ritchie Feel the Rainbow 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

Betsie Grant Prints: Do dogs have a unique print like the human finger print? 7 Outram School

Billie Moss Eggsposed to Acid 7 Mt Aspiring College

Carrie Hulls An eye opening image 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate

Charlie Benson Speed of Life: Does age affect reaction time 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

Christopher Rooney Keeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake 7 Trinity Catholic College

Donncha Blunt Corrosion Caused By Chemicals 7 Mt Aspiring College

Edmund Lu The Electric Wheel 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

Erin Stewart Strain on the brain 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

Ffion Edwards Addled Apples 7 Mt Aspiring College

Flint Watson The Electric Wheel 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

George Thurmann Achees-y situation 7 Outram School

Hattie Olsen-Vetland Buried treasure or just a snack 7 Rosebank School

Indy McDougall The Perfect Pop Project 7 Mt Aspiring College

Isabel Woods The science of food rot 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

James McCaughan Bending it like Beckham 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

Joss Owen Wise Water Wheels 7 Mt Aspiring College

June Champion People = Plastic 7 Mt Aspiring College

Kobi Strudwick Slip or Grip: How Salt Attacks Ice 7 Mt Aspiring College

Lexi Harris Bake it till you make it: The fat test 7 Outram School

Luca Downey The pH Files 7 Mt Aspiring College

Lucy Densham Strain on the brain 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

Luke Johnstone Fluid Forces on Fruity Freshness 7 Mt Aspiring College

Maylan Cochrane How drinks effect teeth 7 Mt Aspiring College

Millie Rose Egg or Not? 7 Mt Aspiring College

Ollie Neilson-Yee Bending it like Beckham 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

Payton McElrea Red, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice 7 Rosebank School

Payton McIvor Sticky, Stretchy or Natural 7 Mt Aspiring College

Piper Roulston Moving the centre of gravity 7 Mt Aspiring College

Richie Onyett The Best of the Best 7 Mt Aspiring College

Rocky Bryant Grippy Gloves 7 Mt Aspiring College

Taylor Lin Stuck in the muck 7 Rosebank School

Thomas Owen Harakeke flaxing its way against erosion 7 Dunedin North Intermediate

Willow Greig The science of food rot 7 Balmacewen Intermediate

Zara Sherwin The Perfect Punch 7 Mt Aspiring College

Zeta McDowell-Ross An eye opening image 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate

Abigail Vatvisa Which reaction is Faster? 8 Rosebank School

Charlie Seal Tea-riffic Ake Ake 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Daniel Morgan Scroll patrol 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Finley Wardell The project to naturally dye for 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Finn Milne Scrap - Plastic 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Georgie Wellington Beat the Clock 8 Columba College

Henry Cookson How do gearboxes work? 8 Taieri College

Jack Adams How CO2 levels Affect Students 8 Taieri College

James Hulse How do gearboxes work? 8 Taieri College

James Loughrey Aerodynamics 8 Taieri College

Jessica Lindner Out the corner of your eye: But at what cost. 8 Balmacewen Intermediate

Jonathan White Slide it to the limit? 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Lexi Lowe Beat the Clock 8 Columba College

Liam Ross Tide Breaker 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Maya Marra Who's that bird 8 Columba College

Olaf Judd Ludwig Binovation 8 Dunedin North Intermediate

Scarlett Brimble Fontastic 8 Columba College

Sophie Stokes Fontastic 8 Columba College

Alex von Turnhout What colour light makes plants grow faster 9 Cromwell College

Amelia Bragg Do boys or girls have better memory? 9 Cromwell College

Angel Handugan Does Music Affect Different Cultures 9 Cromwell College

Angelina Murcott Which year group has the best memory? 9 Cromwell College

Archer Jones Oxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium 9 John McGlashan College

Aryan Prasad Can single-cell organisms learn? 9 John McGlashan College

Bella Hore The 5 Second Rule 9 Cromwell College

Bryan Sutherland Does the angle of the ball on the tee effect how far it goes 9 Cromwell College

Eva Marslin Rhythm and Rise 9 Trinity Catholic College

Eva Tait Which Watch? 9 Cromwell College

George Muir The Air We Print 9 John McGlashan College

Hannah Li Remember it wrong? 9 Taieri College

Hannah Wells Remember it wrong? 9 Taieri College

Izabel Wilson Seedling Hydration 101 9 Cromwell College

Jan Johannsse Kotzie How far can some paper planes fly 9 Cromwell College

Jenna Fitzgerald Do boys or girls have better memory? 9 Cromwell College

Lily Sinclair What colour light makes plants grow faster 9 Cromwell College

Madie Ridder Heart Rates on the Court 9 Cromwell College

Naomi Pushenko Rhythm and Rise 9 Trinity Catholic College

Rocco Shaw Does the angle of the ball on the tee effect how far it goes 9 Cromwell College

Rose Weatherall Seedling Hydration 101 9 Cromwell College

Ruby Harkness The 5 Second Rule 9 Cromwell College

Samuel Riley Fatigue Factor: Improving flight performance through adaptive avionics 9 King's High School

Sophie Wright Does Music Affect Different Cultures 9 Cromwell College

Thea Dickey Which year group has the best memory? 9 Cromwell College

Tomide Adebowale Finding the best glass acoustic medium to block sound 9 John McGlashan College

William Hepburn Sugar powered rocket 9 John McGlashan College

William Shen Electric Umbrella 9 John McGlashan College

Allan Lin 3D Prints 10 King's High School

Amy Boston Gamma Compote 10 Otago Girls' High School

Aston Lawrence Tuned In! 10 King's High School

Eva McLean Run to the Beat 10 Otago Girls' High School

Freddy Ma Rock, Paper, Scissors, Stats! 10 King's High School

Layla Wainwright Leaf it to nature 10 Otago Girls' High School

Lily Williams Leaf it to nature 10 Otago Girls' High School

Muaz Hassan Ripe Sense 10 King's High School

Selah Bachur Gamma Compote 10 Columba College

Briar Henwood Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke 11 Logan Park High School

Elsie Hyink Watching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke 11 Logan Park High School

Inge Erasmus Sensors vs Senses 11 St Hilda's Collegiate School

Ava Wilson What lies beneath the Leith 12 Columba College

Emily Berry What lies beneath the Leith 12 Columba College