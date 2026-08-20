Aurora Energy congratulates the more than 250 prize winners at the 2026 Aurora Energy Otago Science & Technology Fair. As principal sponsor of the Fair for 22 years, the electricity distribution company has supported the region’s brightest young minds to ponder big questions, make discoveries, and solve the problems of tomorrow. Read more on the Aurora Energy website: Aurora Energy Otago Science and Technology Fair

 

 

Aurora Awards 2026

ANZCCART Award for Animal Ethics

NameExhibitYearSchool
Leon ThomsonShake, rattle and bowl8Dunedin North Intermediate

Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

NameExhibitYearSchool
Emmie WyattCup Temperature7Mt Aspiring College
Abby Norquay McMillanCitrus-ly charged8Balmacewen Intermediate
Aisha BarekzaiHeat vs Insulation8Balmacewen Intermediate
Isra AhmadiHeat vs Insulation8Balmacewen Intermediate
Juliana KormosCitrus-ly charged8Balmacewen Intermediate
Angel Joy BerdanIce Insulation9Cromwell College
Bek KellyWhat fruit works best for a battery9Cromwell College
Ben WalkerGone with the Wind (turbine)9King's High School
Daniel CramptonThe downforce of hotwheels9Taieri College
Freya McNamaraWhat type of liquid conducts heat best9Cromwell College
George PatersonBottle Insulation Test9John McGlashan College
Kaitlyn YuWhat type of liquid conducts heat best9Cromwell College
Kim PradesIce Insulation9Cromwell College
Leo RietveldThe downforce of hotwheels9Taieri College
Liam DouglasWhat fruit works best for a battery9Cromwell College
Saira EldhoGreen Hydrogen: Hype or Hope?13Trinity Catholic College

Aurora Energy Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ada ClarkSpecies of the seashore7Dunedin North Intermediate
Alexander ArnoldDrinking Problems7Dunedin North Intermediate
Ana MacDonald-GireLeaf me dry! Can tikumu beat a rain jacket7Dunedin North Intermediate
Ash Boraman-RitchieFeel the Rainbow7Dunedin North Intermediate
Betsie GrantPrints: Do dogs have a unique print like the human finger print?7Outram School
Billie MossEggsposed to Acid7Mt Aspiring College
Carrie HullsAn eye opening image7Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Charlie BensonSpeed of Life: Does age affect reaction time7Balmacewen Intermediate
Christopher RooneyKeeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake7Trinity Catholic College
Donncha BluntCorrosion Caused By Chemicals7Mt Aspiring College
Edmund LuThe Electric Wheel7Dunedin North Intermediate
Erin StewartStrain on the brain7Balmacewen Intermediate
Ffion EdwardsAddled Apples7Mt Aspiring College
Flint WatsonThe Electric Wheel7Dunedin North Intermediate
George ThurmannAchees-y situation7Outram School
Hattie Olsen-VetlandBuried treasure or just a snack7Rosebank School
Indy McDougallThe Perfect Pop Project7Mt Aspiring College
Isabel WoodsThe science of food rot7Balmacewen Intermediate
James McCaughanBending it like Beckham7Balmacewen Intermediate
Joss OwenWise Water Wheels7Mt Aspiring College
June ChampionPeople = Plastic7Mt Aspiring College
Kobi StrudwickSlip or Grip: How Salt Attacks Ice7Mt Aspiring College
Lexi HarrisBake it till you make it: The fat test7Outram School
Luca DowneyThe pH Files7Mt Aspiring College
Lucy DenshamStrain on the brain7Balmacewen Intermediate
Luke JohnstoneFluid Forces on Fruity Freshness7Mt Aspiring College
Maylan CochraneHow drinks effect teeth7Mt Aspiring College
Millie RoseEgg or Not?7Mt Aspiring College
Ollie Neilson-YeeBending it like Beckham7Balmacewen Intermediate
Payton McElreaRed, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice7Rosebank School
Payton McIvorSticky, Stretchy or Natural7Mt Aspiring College
Piper RoulstonMoving the centre of gravity7Mt Aspiring College
Richie OnyettThe Best of the Best7Mt Aspiring College
Rocky BryantGrippy Gloves7Mt Aspiring College
Taylor LinStuck in the muck7Rosebank School
Thomas OwenHarakeke flaxing its way against erosion7Dunedin North Intermediate
Willow GreigThe science of food rot7Balmacewen Intermediate
Zara SherwinThe Perfect Punch7Mt Aspiring College
Zeta McDowell-RossAn eye opening image7Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Abigail VatvisaWhich reaction is Faster?8Rosebank School
Charlie SealTea-riffic Ake Ake8Dunedin North Intermediate
Daniel MorganScroll patrol8Dunedin North Intermediate
Finley WardellThe project to naturally dye for8Dunedin North Intermediate
Finn MilneScrap - Plastic8Dunedin North Intermediate
Georgie WellingtonBeat the Clock8Columba College
Henry CooksonHow do gearboxes work?8Taieri College
Jack AdamsHow CO2 levels Affect Students8Taieri College
James HulseHow do gearboxes work?8Taieri College
James LoughreyAerodynamics8Taieri College
Jessica LindnerOut the corner of your eye: But at what cost.8Balmacewen Intermediate
Jonathan WhiteSlide it to the limit?8Dunedin North Intermediate
Lexi LoweBeat the Clock8Columba College
Liam RossTide Breaker8Dunedin North Intermediate
Maya MarraWho's that bird8Columba College
Olaf Judd LudwigBinovation8Dunedin North Intermediate
Scarlett BrimbleFontastic8Columba College
Sophie StokesFontastic8Columba College
Alex von TurnhoutWhat colour light makes plants grow faster9Cromwell College
Amelia BraggDo boys or girls have better memory?9Cromwell College
Angel HanduganDoes Music Affect Different Cultures9Cromwell College
Angelina MurcottWhich year group has the best memory?9Cromwell College
Archer JonesOxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium9John McGlashan College
Aryan PrasadCan single-cell organisms learn?9John McGlashan College
Bella HoreThe 5 Second Rule9Cromwell College
Bryan SutherlandDoes the angle of the ball on the tee effect how far it goes9Cromwell College
Eva MarslinRhythm and Rise9Trinity Catholic College
Eva TaitWhich Watch?9Cromwell College
George MuirThe Air We Print9John McGlashan College
Hannah LiRemember it wrong?9Taieri College
Hannah WellsRemember it wrong?9Taieri College
Izabel WilsonSeedling Hydration 1019Cromwell College
Jan Johannsse KotzieHow far can some paper planes fly9Cromwell College
Jenna FitzgeraldDo boys or girls have better memory?9Cromwell College
Lily SinclairWhat colour light makes plants grow faster9Cromwell College
Madie RidderHeart Rates on the Court9Cromwell College
Naomi PushenkoRhythm and Rise9Trinity Catholic College
Rocco ShawDoes the angle of the ball on the tee effect how far it goes9Cromwell College
Rose WeatherallSeedling Hydration 1019Cromwell College
Ruby HarknessThe 5 Second Rule9Cromwell College
Samuel RileyFatigue Factor: Improving flight performance through adaptive avionics9King's High School
Sophie WrightDoes Music Affect Different Cultures9Cromwell College
Thea DickeyWhich year group has the best memory?9Cromwell College
Tomide AdebowaleFinding the best glass acoustic medium to block sound9John McGlashan College
William HepburnSugar powered rocket9John McGlashan College
William ShenElectric Umbrella9John McGlashan College
Allan Lin3D Prints10King's High School
Amy BostonGamma Compote10Otago Girls' High School
Aston LawrenceTuned In!10King's High School
Eva McLeanRun to the Beat10Otago Girls' High School
Freddy MaRock, Paper, Scissors, Stats!10King's High School
Layla WainwrightLeaf it to nature10Otago Girls' High School
Lily WilliamsLeaf it to nature10Otago Girls' High School
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School
Selah BachurGamma Compote10Columba College
Briar HenwoodWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School
Elsie HyinkWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School
Inge ErasmusSensors vs Senses11St Hilda's Collegiate School
Ava WilsonWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Emily BerryWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Zoe MackenzieWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College

Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Hudson FergusonGuard your grin7Outram School
Joshua McCullochWhat is the best paper towel brand?7Dunedin North Intermediate
Shubhrolima DasGutted! How different drinks affect your medicine8Columba College
Oscar ReiberExploring Bio-alternatives to Commercial Plastics9John McGlashan College
Briar HenwoodWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School
Elsie HyinkWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School

Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Fraser ChamberlainDeep AI Dive9Trinity Catholic College
William HepburnSugar powered rocket9John McGlashan College
Zoe SmithWhich AI model can create the best game?9Taieri College
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School
Inge ErasmusSensors vs Senses11St Hilda's Collegiate School

Baking Industry Research Trust Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Millie RoseEgg or Not?7Mt Aspiring College
Daniel CollinsFrom rua to refrigerator8Taieri College
Elyssa ThenThe sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture9Trinity Catholic College
Mikayla PleaceThe sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture9Trinity Catholic College

Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Carrie HullsAn eye opening image7Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Daniel GroblerThe power of Pressure7Mt Aspiring College
Gabriell WainohuHomemade Laundry Detergent vs Store Bought Detergent7Rosebank School
Indi WilsonColour that lasts7Rosebank School
Luca DowneyThe pH Files7Mt Aspiring College
Lyla MooreColour that lasts7Rosebank School
Payton McElreaRed, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice7Rosebank School
Quinn RainsfordTerrific Turbines7Mt Aspiring College
William McNaughtDNI Jacket - Is it a racket?7Dunedin North Intermediate
Zeta McDowell-RossAn eye opening image7Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Mia DongThe Dark Side of Kale8Columba College
Nalini YangSunscreen showdown8Columba College
Alex von TurnhoutWhat colour light makes plants grow faster9Cromwell College
Freddie JohnsonSand battery9John McGlashan College
Lily SinclairWhat colour light makes plants grow faster9Cromwell College
Tomide AdebowaleFinding the best glass acoustic medium to block sound9John McGlashan College
Amy BostonGamma Compote10Otago Girls' High School
Jazmine GernaleThe Drying Game: Does Colour Matter10Taieri College
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School
Selah BachurGamma Compote10Columba College
Shriansha ChandThe Drying Game: Does Colour Matter10Taieri College
Adrian ProsathWhy do some antacids work faster than others?13John McGlashan College
Daniel GrieveHoes does light intensity affect the rate of photosynthesis of Spinacia Oleracea (spinach) leaves as detremined by leaf disk flotation assay?13John McGlashan College

Earth Sciences Institute

NameExhibitYearSchool
Emmie WyattCup Temperature7Mt Aspiring College
June ChampionPeople = Plastic7Mt Aspiring College
Jan MiguelDIY Water Filter9Cromwell College
Melissa JeanDIY Water Filter9Cromwell College

Echelon Award for Earth Science

NameExhibitYearSchool
Liam RossTide Breaker8Dunedin North Intermediate

Echelon Award for Energy Efficiency

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ben WalkerGone with the Wind (turbine)9King's High School

Echelon Award for Marine Science

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ada ClarkSpecies of the seashore7Dunedin North Intermediate

Echelon Award for Mātauranga Māori Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Charlie SealTea-riffic Ake Ake8Dunedin North Intermediate

Echelon Award for Science Communication

NameExhibitYearSchool
Yoga VenkateswaranThe Floor is Lava10Logan Park High School

Echelon Award for Science Education

NameExhibitYearSchool
June ChampionPeople = Plastic7Mt Aspiring College

Keith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Quinn RainsfordTerrific Turbines7Mt Aspiring College
Daniel CollinsFrom rua to refrigerator8Taieri College
Freddie JohnsonSand battery9John McGlashan College
Saira EldhoGreen Hydrogen: Hype or Hope?13Trinity Catholic College

New Zealand Association of Optometrist, Visual Science Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Carrie HullsAn eye opening image7Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Zeta McDowell-RossAn eye opening image7Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Abigail VatrisaWhich reaction is Faster?8Rosebank School
Jessica LindnerOut the corner of your eye: But at what cost.8Balmacewen Intermediate
Poppy SutherlandCynotype8Outram School

New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Alexander ArnoldDrinking Problems7Dunedin North Intermediate
Indy McDougallThe Perfect Pop Project7Mt Aspiring College
Lexi HarrisBake it till you make it: The fat test7Outram School
Luke JohnstoneFluid Forces on Fruity Freshness7Mt Aspiring College
Finn MilneScrap - Plastic8Dunedin North Intermediate
Elyssa ThenThe sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture9Trinity Catholic College
Mikayla PleaceThe sugar show down: How white sugar, brown sugar, and honey affect cookie structure and texture9Trinity Catholic College

New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Donncha BluntCorrosion caused by chemicals7Mt Aspiring College
Luca DowneyThe pH Files7Mt Aspiring College
Payton McElreaRed, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice7Rosebank School
Daniel CollinsFrom rua to refrigerator8Taieri College
Finn MilneScrap - Plastic8Dunedin North Intermediate
Nalini YangSunscreen showdown8Columba College
Poppy SutherlandCynotype8Outram School
Oscar ReiberExploring Bio-alternatives to Commercial Plastics9John McGlashan College
Chaya KidranTick Tock Triiodide10St Hilda's Collegiate School
Inge ErasmusSensors vs Senses11St Hilda's Collegiate School
Ava WilsonWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Emily BerryWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Zoe MackenzieWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Lachlan RussellComparing the chemical oxygen demand of freshwater systems in Otago13John McGlashan College

New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Amy BostonGamma Compote10Otago Girls' High School
Selah BachurGamma Compote10Columba College

New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Hank WilliamsUnder pressure7Dunedin North Intermediate
William McNaughtDNI Jacket - Is it a racket?7Dunedin North Intermediate
James LoughreyAerodynamics8Taieri College
Aston LawrenceTuned In!10King's High School

New Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Bella HoreThe 5 Second Rule9Cromwell College
Ruby HarknessThe 5 Second Rule9Cromwell College

New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ash Boraman-RitchieFeel the Rainbow7Dunedin North Intermediate
Erin StewartStrain the Brain7Balmacewen Intermediate
Lucy DenshamStrain the Brain7Balmacewen Intermediate
Payton McElreaRed, Yellow, Blue: A dog's choice7Rosebank School
Abigail VatrisaReaction Speed8Rosebank School
Emma LiThe gambling mindset8Columba College
Scarlett LaneCome on the magic school bus8Dunedin North Intermediate
Amelia BraggDo boys or girls have better memory?9Cromwell College
Angel HanduganDoes Music Affect Different Cultures9Cromwell College
Jenna FitzgeraldDo boys or girls have better memory?9Cromwell College
Samuel RileyFatigue Factor: Improving flight performance through adaptive avionics9King's High School
Sophie WrightDoes Music Affect Different Cultures9Cromwell College
Tanvi NayuduThe impact of AI on student learning10St Hilda's Collegiate School

New Zealand Statistics Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Piper RoulstonMoving the centre of gravity7Mt Aspiring College
Zara SherwinThe Perfect Punch7Mt Aspiring College
Emma LiThe gambling mindset8Columba College
Ruthren SenthilkumarSmartSpeed NZ: Digital Speed limits for ever-changing road conditions9King's High School
Freddy MaRock, Paper, Scissors, Stats!10King's High School

Otago Medical Research Foundation Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Erin StewartStrain the Brain7Balmacewen Intermediate
Lucy DenshamStrain the Brain7Balmacewen Intermediate
Payton McIvorSticky, Stretchy or Natural7Mt Aspiring College
Alexia Rhodes-WhiteThe dream diet9Otago Girls' High School
Amber EganDon't Just Sit There!10Taieri College

Otago Museum Hands-On

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ana MacDonald-GireLeaf me dry! Can tikumu beat a rain jacket7Dunedin North Intermediate
Daniel GroblerThe Power of Pressure7Mt Aspiring College
Joss OwenWise Water Wheels7Mt Aspiring College
Lilith YandallBuilding Better Bridges7Mt Aspiring College
Quinn RainsfordTerrific Turbines7Mt Aspiring College
Olivia MaMore Data, Better AI8Columba College
Ben WalkerGone with the Wind (turbine)9King's High School
Daniel KohAmplitude Overload9John McGlashan College

Premiere Aurora Energy Best In Fair Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ava WilsonWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Emily BerryWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Zoe MackenzieWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College

Premiere Earth Sciences Institute for Water and Atmosphere Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
June ChampionPeople = Plastic7Mt Aspiring College

Premiere Echelon Most Promising Year 9-13 Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School

Premiere OSTA General Excellence Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Briar HenwoodWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School
Elsie HyinkWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School

Premiere Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences General Excellence Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
    

Premiere Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
    

Premiere University of Otago, Office of Sustainability Tī Kōuka Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Saira EldhoGreen Hydrogen: Hype or Hope?13Trinity Catholic College

University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Christopher RooneyKeeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake7Trinity Catholic College
Liam RossTide Breaker8Dunedin North Intermediate
Ben WalkerGone with the Wind (turbine)9King's High School
Briar HenwoodWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita, ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School
Elsie HyinkWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School

University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Billie MossEggsposed to Acid7Mt Aspiring College
Ffion EdwardsAddled Apples7Mt Aspiring College
Isabel WoodsThe science of food rot7Balmacewen Intermediate
Luke JohnstoneFluid Forces on Fruity Freshness7Mt Aspiring College
Maylan CochraneHow drinks effect teeth7Mt Aspiring College
Willow GriegThe science of food rot7Balmacewen Intermediate
Charlotte HusseyBeyond the Bottle8Columba College
Emerson HawkenBeyond the Bottle8Columba College
Archer JonesOxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium9John McGlashan College
Aryan PrasadCan single-cell organisms learn?9John McGlashan College
Layla WainwrightLeaf it to nature10Otago Girls' High School
Lily WilliamsLeaf it to nature10Otago Girls' High School
Daniel GrieveHoes does light intensity affect the rate of photosynthesis of Spinacia Oleracea (spinach) leaves as detremined by leaf disk flotation assay?13John McGlashan College

University of Otago, College of Education Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Christopher RooneyKeeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake7Trinity Catholic College
Leon ThomsonShake, rattle and bowl8Dunedin North Intermediate
Olaf Judd LudwigBinovation8Dunedin North Intermediate
Om DixitBiomimicry eagle talons vs claw machine claws8Tahuna Normal Intermediate
Freddie JohnsonSand battery9John McGlashan College
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School
Alexis JonesLitter Lens11Columba College

University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Charlie SealTea-riffic Ake Ake8Dunedin North Intermediate
Emilie OatsKelp save the planet8Dunedin North Intermediate
Finley WardellThe project to naturally dye for8Dunedin North Intermediate
Juniper McleanKelp save the planet8Dunedin North Intermediate
Archer JonesOxygen vs Carbon: What gas is better for maintaining a healthy ecosystem in a closed terrarium9John McGlashan College
Izabel WilsonSeedling Hydration 1019Cromwell College
Liam FerrisBiodegradable bale netting compared to plastic9John McGlashan College
Rose WeatherallSeedling Hydration 1019Cromwell College
Kensi FitzgeraldDo Green Beans Have a Sweet Tooth?10Otago Girls' High School
Muaz HassanRipe Sense10King's High School
Aathur TalahmaExtracting Caffeine From Tea13John McGlashan College

University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Isabel WoodsThe science of food rot7Balmacewen Intermediate
Willow GriegThe science of food rot7Balmacewen Intermediate
Natalie NgCover me if you can!8Columba College
Nova van de KlundertCover me if you can!8Columba College
Alexia Rhodes-WhiteThe dream diet9Otago Girls' High School

University of Otago, Department of Psychology Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ash Boraman-RitchieFeel the Rainbow7Dunedin North Intermediate
Charlie DicksonSeeing Success Before It Happens7Dunedin North Intermediate
Lachy HaremReal or Robot?7Balmacewen Intermediate
Daniel MorganScroll patrol8Dunedin North Intermediate
Emma LiThe gambling mindset8Columba College
Isa RoulstonHooves smarter?8Outram School
Scarlett LaneCome on the magic school bus8Dunedin North Intermediate
Daniel KohAmplitude Overload9John McGlashan College
Freda ClarkWilderness Therapy9St Hilda's Collegiate School
Eva McLeanRun to the Beat10Otago Girls' High School

University of Otago, Department of Zoology Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Betsie GrantPrints: Do dogs have a unique print like the human finger print?7Outram School
Leon ThomsonShake, rattle and bowl8Dunedin North Intermediate
Maya MarraWho's that bird8Columba College
Natalie YoungWhat are the FISH kids watching these days8Dunedin North Intermediate
Kayleigh DrydenThe Chillin Chooks Project9Trinity Catholic College
Ryan ZhouBird Biodiversity across NZ's largest urban areas13John McGlashan College

University of Otago, Faculty of Dentistry Oral Science Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Billie MossEggsposed to Acid7Mt Aspiring College
Reyansh JainRinse Ruin Refresh8Dunedin North Intermediate

University of Otago, Marine Science Department Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ada ClarkSpecies of the seashore7Dunedin North Intermediate
June ChampionPeople = Plastic7Mt Aspiring College
Liam RossTide Breaker8Dunedin North Intermediate
Natalie YoungWhat are the FISH kids watching these days8Dunedin North Intermediate
Lachlan RussellComparing the chemical oxygen demand of freshwater systems in Otago13John McGlashan College

University of Otago, Maths and Statistics Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Quinn RainsfordTerrific Turbines7Mt Aspiring College
Zara SherwinThe Perfect Punch7Mt Aspiring College
Amelia RawstornGrowing Spider Pups8Dunedin North Intermediate
Ruthren SenthilkumarSmartSpeed NZ: Digital Speed limits for ever-changing road conditions8King's High School

University of Otago, Office of Sustainability Tī Kōuka Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Charlotte HusseyBeyond the Bottle8Columba College
Emerson HawkenBeyond the Bottle8Columba College
Emilie OatsKelp save the planet8Dunedin North Intermediate
Juniper McleanKelp save the planet8Dunedin North Intermediate
Liam FerrisBiodegradable bale netting compared to plastic9John McGlashan College
Oscar ReiberExploring Bio-alternatives to Commercial Plastics9John McGlashan College

University of Otago, Pacific Sciences, Division of Sciences Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Charlie SealTea-riffic Ake Ake8Dunedin North Intermediate
Zoe SmithWhich AI model can create the best game?9Taieri College

University of Otago, Pharmaceutical Science Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Billie MossEggsposed to Acid7Mt Aspiring College
Luca DowneyThe pH Files7Mt Aspiring College
Charlie SealTea-riffic Ake Ake8Dunedin North Intermediate
Bella HoreThe 5 second rule9Cromwell College
Ruby HarknessThe 5 second rule9Cromwell College
Briar HenwoodWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School
Elsie HyinkWatching Paint Dry - Te ako ngā peita ngā tae me ngā kohuke11Logan Park High School

University of Otago, Physiotherapy Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Richie OnyettThe Best of the Best7Mt Aspiring College
Georgie WellingtonBeat the Clock8Columba College
Lexie LoweBeat the Clock8Columba College
Freda ClarkWilderness Therapy9St Hilda's Collegiate School
Amber EganDon't Just Sit There!10Taieri College

University of Otago, School of Computing Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Malia BradlGrowing with Groove7Balmacewen Intermediate
Olivia MaMore Data, Better AI8Columba College
Fraser ChamberlainDeep AI Dive9Trinity Catholic College
Allan Lin3D Prints10King's High School
Alexis JonesLitter Lens11Columba College

University of Otago, School of Surveying Award

NameExhibitYearSchool
Ada ClarkSpecies of the seashore7Dunedin North Intermediate
Christopher RooneyKeeping your bedroom safe in an earthquake7Trinity Catholic College
June ChampionPeople = Plastic7Mt Aspiring College
Thomas OwenHarakeke flaxing its way against erosion7Dunedin North Intermediate
Ben WalkerGone with the Wind (turbine)9King's High School
Charlie HoosonTurbidity Terminators: Sand, charcoal, water: Which filters water best?9John McGlashan College
Ava WilsonWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Emily BerryWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Zoe MackenzieWhat lies beneath the Leith12Columba College
Ryan ZhouBird Biodiversity across NZ's largest urban areas13John McGlashan College