The beautiful displays of roses at Southland Hospital grown by gardener, Annika Sollitt are a source of delight for patients, visitors and staff – but now they are officially award winning too!

Annika, who has a Degree in Agricultural Science from Lincoln and worked for ICC Parks before joining Delta in 2019, tends between 50-100 roses as part of her wider duties on the 125 acre Southland Hospital Campus.

Having seen old photos from the 1980s when flowers from the hospital were entered in the Southland Horticultural Show, Annika decided to enter some of the roses in the Wyndham A&P Show last weekend. She entered nine roses and four won awards!

Congratulations Annika and thank you for hard work!

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