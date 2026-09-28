From deliveries and stock runs to house moves, Lakes District households and businesses now can choose from electric and diesel trucks with tail lifts, plus cargo vans, all available from NHR Group in Frankton.

The only fully electric moving truck in the Lakes District is now part of NHR Group's fleet at its Frankton branch, which services Queenstown and the surrounding district. At 21m³, the Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter is the biggest truck available locally, and its tail lift and 1,500kg payload make light work of bulky furniture, pallets of stock and everything in between.

Running costs are refreshingly simple. Every eCanter hire includes charging, so the truck is ready to go at pick-up and can be handed back without a top-up, and there's no bill for the power used during the hire. Should a busy day call for extra charge, NHR's charging partnership opens up access to New Zealand's largest public fast-charging network.

“Charging is included with the eCanter, so customers know exactly what they're paying when they book. Whether it's a business delivery or a family house move, our team is here to help choose the right size truck for the job,” says Phil Arras, CEO at NHR Group.

For customers who prefer diesel, two further truck sizes are available in Frankton. The 17 to 19m³ Isuzu ELF is the most popular choice, with three in the local fleet, and the compact 12m³ Mitsubishi Canter is well suited to smaller loads. Like the eCanter, both are fitted with tail lifts and require only a standard car licence to drive. Cargo vans round out the range, with an LDV Deliver 9 Cargo Maxi and two 7m³ Toyota Hiace vans suited to tradespeople, couriers and weekend projects.

About NHR Group

Proudly New Zealand owned and operated, NHR Group has been a trusted name in commercial vehicle rental and leasing since opening its first branch in 1999. Built on a philosophy of excellence in customer service, the company takes a customer-first approach, providing the right vehicles and advice to help households and businesses get the job done without breaking the bank.

Today, NHR's fleet ranges from car-licence moving trucks and cargo vans through to curtainsiders, flatdecks and specialised vehicles, available for short-term hire, long-term rental and fleet leasing. Transport operators and owner-drivers across the country rely on NHR for their short, medium and long-term needs, supported by regular servicing, round-the-clock breakdown cover and GPS tracking on every vehicle.

NHR is also a proud supporter of community sport as the Official Transport Partner of Touch New Zealand and a sponsor of provincial rugby, and its nationwide network now includes Queenstown and the Lakes District.

Customers can browse the range and book online at nhrgroup.co.nz, get tailored vehicle suggestions from Ritchie the Kiwi, NHR's online assistant, or speak with the team on 0800 110 110.