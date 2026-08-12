Pacific Radiology is proud to support patients, whānau and healthcare providers across the lower South Island by delivering imaging services that help people get answers about their health sooner.

Strong communities rely on access to quality healthcare close to home. Whether it's supporting the diagnosis of an injury, helping to monitor an ongoing condition, taking a proactive approach to long-term wellbeing via preventative screening, or providing answers during times of uncertainty, medical imaging plays an important role in everyday healthcare.

Across Otago and Southland, our network of clinics in Dunedin, Queenstown, Wānaka, Cromwell, Invercargill, Gore and Balclutha help local people access care closer to home.

We know travelling long distances for appointments can be difficult, which is why continued investment in local services, facilities and technology remains a priority. Together, we are helping build healthier, more connected communities across Aotearoa.