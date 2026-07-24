SECTIONS

SOREC

SORECApril 2

Hanga-Aro-Rau - Aligning education with industry

Industry voice is vital to the development of vocational education, especially right now. Employers need to be confident that the training being delivered keeps up with new technologies and innovations so that recruits are work-ready, now and in the future.
Hanga-Aro-Rau - Aligning education with industry
Hanga-Aro-Rau - Aligning education with industry
SORECApril 2

Dunedin Monumental Masons - Honouring the memories

Dunedin Monumental Masons stands as a distinguished provider in the industry, offering exceptional cemetery memorials.
Dunedin Monumental Masons - Honouring the memories
Dunedin Monumental Masons - Honouring the memories
SORECApril 2

SOREC Summit - Future proofing your company

April 18 - SOREC Summit - Future proofing your company
SORECApril 2

Site Weld - The Excellence of Innovation

Whether it's constructing new builds for transport companies, facilitating plant shutdowns, or executing intricate structural steel projects, Site Weld NZ (2023) prides itself on offering innovative solutions tailored to clients' unique needs
Site Weld - The Excellence of Innovation
Site Weld - The Excellence of Innovation
SORECApril 2

Precision Profile - A cut above in Otago’s steel industry

For Dunedin steel plate cutting service Precision Profile Ltd, quality staff is the key to success in their business.
Precision Profile - A cut above in Otago’s steel industry
Precision Profile - A cut above in Otago’s steel industry
SORECApril 2

Danone New Zealand - Local solutions for global problems

The health of people and the health of the planet are inextricably linked in the eyes of the global food and beverage company, Danone. Now some of its local projects are helping to harmonise the delicate balance between fostering the health of people and nurturing environmental sustainability.
Danone New Zealand - Local solutions for global problems
Danone New Zealand - Local solutions for global problems
SORECApril 2

Metalspray - Spray specialists serve the south

Providing cost effective repairs for its customers has seen Metalspray Engineering carve a unique niche for itself in the local engineering landscape. 
Metalspray - Spray specialists serve the south
Metalspray - Spray specialists serve the south
SORECApril 2

Bison Group - Local innovation, global success

Build local, sell global is the mantra for local tech hardware company Bison.
Bison Group - Local innovation, global success
Bison Group - Local innovation, global success
SORECApril 2

Oceana Gold - Mining the potential

With a storied past stretching back over 34 years, OceanaGold's Macraes operation is a testament to the evolution and resilience of the mining sector.
Oceana Gold - Mining the potential
Oceana Gold - Mining the potential