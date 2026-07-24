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SOREC
SOREC
April 2
Hanga-Aro-Rau - Aligning education with industry
Industry voice is vital to the development of vocational education, especially right now. Employers need to be confident that the training being delivered keeps up with new technologies and innovations so that recruits are work-ready, now and in the future.
SOREC
April 2
Dunedin Monumental Masons - Honouring the memories
Dunedin Monumental Masons stands as a distinguished provider in the industry, offering exceptional cemetery memorials.
SOREC
April 2
SOREC Summit - Future proofing your company
April 18 - SOREC Summit - Future proofing your company
SOREC
April 2
Site Weld - The Excellence of Innovation
Whether it's constructing new builds for transport companies, facilitating plant shutdowns, or executing intricate structural steel projects, Site Weld NZ (2023) prides itself on offering innovative solutions tailored to clients' unique needs
SOREC
April 2
Precision Profile - A cut above in Otago’s steel industry
For Dunedin steel plate cutting service Precision Profile Ltd, quality staff is the key to success in their business.
SOREC
April 2
Danone New Zealand - Local solutions for global problems
The health of people and the health of the planet are inextricably linked in the eyes of the global food and beverage company, Danone. Now some of its local projects are helping to harmonise the delicate balance between fostering the health of people and nurturing environmental sustainability.
SOREC
April 2
Metalspray - Spray specialists serve the south
Providing cost effective repairs for its customers has seen Metalspray Engineering carve a unique niche for itself in the local engineering landscape.
SOREC
April 2
Bison Group - Local innovation, global success
Build local, sell global is the mantra for local tech hardware company Bison.
SOREC
April 2
Oceana Gold - Mining the potential
With a storied past stretching back over 34 years, OceanaGold's Macraes operation is a testament to the evolution and resilience of the mining sector.
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