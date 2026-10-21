Danella Smallridge. PHOTO:Supplied

Danella Smallridge - Alexandra Primary School

Primary school teacher: 26 years of teaching. I currently teach New Entrants at Alexandra Primary School.

Qualifications: BA Degree, Post Graduate Diploma in Primary Teaching, SPELD Certificate. Before teaching: Mural painter, bank officer, human resources officer, freezing worker night shift, playcentre group leader, volunteer Women’s Refuge counsellor. Family: Married with two adult children and three fur kids (one lovely Labrador and two crazy Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.) I also have three grandchildren. Interests: Walking and sometimes running, spending time with family and my dogs, drawing and painting, photography, native plants, and dining out.

The Top 5 reasons I absolutely love teaching!

A mission that actually matters (and pure joy!) There is nothing quite like waking up knowing your work genuinely changes the world. Having a career tied to such a deep sense of purpose - and getting to thoroughly love what I do every single day - feels like winning the career lottery!

Front-row seats to the ‘‘aha!’’ moments

Watching kids blossom - academically, socially, and emotionally - is the ultimate high! There’s no better feeling than seeing those lightbulbs switch on. Those new entrants are absolute sponges; give them the right spark, and their growth skyrockets at warp speed. Watching them bloom in such a short time is pure motivation fuel!

Surrounded by total legends

I get to spend my days with the best crowd imaginable! From delightfully quirky, brilliant kids and supportive families to the most dedicated, fun-loving colleagues you could ask for, the energy in this community makes every day fun.

Zero boredom, endless variety

Monotonous routines? Not in this job! One minute I’m channelling my inner playwright for the junior class production, and the next I’m gearing up for swimming lessons or organising a junior school duathlon. No two weeks are ever the same, and that creative whirlwind keeps me feeling youthful and energised!

Smart, flexible rhythm that just works

I love having control over my workflow. I can power through early starting at 7.30am and wrap up by 4pm on non-meeting days. And when holidays roll around? Thanks to everything being online, I can tackle my lesson planning on my own schedule, right from the comfort of my own couch in cozy clothes!

The Top 5 plot twists that test my teacher Zen!

The infinite workload (goodbye, ‘‘relaxing’’ holidays!)

You’d think years of experience would make the prep work a breeze, but the plot twist is: everything keeps changing! Between late-night prep, weekend grading, and ‘‘school holidays’’ that secretly turn into marathon planning sessions, the workload is a moving target we’re constantly chasing with a smile.

The budget juggling act (classroom support vs. the power bill!)

Navigating support funding is a true test of creativity! When high-needs students are funded for 13.5 hours but need a full 30, you're left playing financial tetris - literally balancing teaching aides against keeping the classroom lights on. Throw in zero dedicated funding for our fabulous neurodiverse learners with dyslexia, adhd, or other learning challenges and we're practically performing daily wizardry!

Being the ultimate political football

Ah, the joy of everyone being an armchair education expert! From public hot takes to sudden AI-generated curriculum drops landing from above here in NZ, it’s quite the wild ride. If only they'd let actual teachers refine and polish those plans, we could turn those raw ideas into real-world gold instead of being tossed around in political debates!

The end-of-term ‘‘running on fumes’’ sprint

Because we pour our absolute hearts and souls into these kids every single day, the internal pressure to bring our A-game is sky-high. The result? By the time the end of term rolls around, we aren't just tired—we are running on pure determination, heroic levels of passion, and maybe a third cup of energy drink!

Extreme endurance: bladder control and reliever roulette!

Teacher self-care is a genuine extreme sport! Mastering the art of holding off on a bathroom break until the bell rings takes Olympic-level discipline. And calling in sick? Between hunting down elusive relief teachers and drafting novel-length notes, sometimes dragging yourself to school feels way easier than staying in bed!

Scott Rawson. PHOTO: Supplied

Scott Rawson - Totara School

How long have you been a teacher, and why did you choose education as your profession? I have been a teacher for 13 years. I originally chose to train to be a teacher as I enjoyed working with others and seeing them get joy out of learning new things. I thought back to some of the teachers I had throughout my schooling and decided that I wanted to be just like them. I enjoyed working with people and it was a natural fit moving into teaching.

What would be the most rewarding part of a week in the classroom?

The most rewarding part of teaching is seeing when that lightbulb moment goes off, and a child gets a new concept. Another rewarding aspect is the real-world learning that the children experience. Last week we took our school to the Ōamaru Penguin Colony, and we visited the children's artwork at the Forrester Gallery. The questions and the learning that happened at the penguin colony was phenomenal, the children got to put into action what they had been learning in class. And the looks on their faces when they got to see their art work hanging in a gallery made all the hard work worth it.

How would your class describe you as a teacher?

I have always tried to be the teacher that cared. Remembering the little things and taking a genuine interest in their lives. If that's going to watch them play sport on a weekend, or remembering that they were doing something special the weekend before, it all helps to build a rapport with them. Countless times I have been at a sports game after school and had a student frantically waving at me to get my attention. The joy that their teacher cares about them is huge and makes it worthwhile. The first step to teaching children effectively is to build their trust in you.

If World Teachers Day 2026, you had one wish that values you and values teaching, what would it be?

My wish is for those that make decisions about education in this country to remember that teaching is about the entire child. Schools need support to deal with the social and emotional needs of students, because if those needs are not met, then students' full potential is not fully unlocked. Having wraparound services that can support an increasing number of diverse needs is essential to supporting all learners to learn to their potential.

Kathryn Wealleans. PHOTO: Supplied

Kathryn Wealleans - Musselburgh School

As another busy term draws to a close, it is a timely moment to reflect on my journey in education - first as a student, and now across 29 years as a teacher.

Growing up in Oamaru, I was fortunate to be guided by several extraordinary educators at Oamaru South School and Waitaki Girls’ High School. My new-entrant teacher, Betty Newton, later became a dear family friend and cat minder; she was a gentle, encouraging presence for young children taking their first steps in education. In Year 4 (or Standard 2, as it was known then), Doris Graham set high standards with her firm, structured approach. She was a passionate reader, and I vividly recall her reading Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach and C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe to our class.

The following year, Kāi Tahu artist Al Bell, introduced us to painting, pottery and te reo Māori. He made physical education engaging and accessible even for a child with flat feet and limited coordination. Later, at Waitaki Girls’, Sheila Leaver taught me English for two years, instilling a lifelong appreciation for literature. When a serious illness kept me home prior to the School Certificate examinations, Miss Leaver visited personally to share lesson material so I would not fall behind.

Despite these inspiring role models, teaching was not my initial path. I followed my passion for literature and history, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English and History before seeking a career in librarianship. The principal of College Street School, Nola Hambleton, offered me a part-time position assisting in the school library. Working alongside students while organising resources soon changed my trajectory; discovering how rewarding it was to engage with children daily, I decided to pursue primary teaching.

After two intensive years at the Dunedin College of Education - which included a final practicum in the new-entrant classroom at College Street School - I secured my first teaching post at Pukekohe Hill Primary School.

Pukekohe Hill was a vibrant, growing school, expanding from 400 to 600 students during my tenure. Teaching alongside large year-level teams fostered a collaborative environment rich in shared knowledge, ideas, and resources. While beginning teachers were protected from excessive extracurricular duties, I was eager to support our library, taking responsibility for its management, attending National Library Service workshops, training student librarians, and developing a school-wide library skills curriculum. Fond memories from those years include leading my class on field trips to the Auckland Zoo and the local A&P Show, as well as establishing a school vegetable garden - where parents were both surprised and delighted to find their children willingly eating vegetables they had grown and cooked themselves.

In 2005, family considerations prompted a return home to Otago after my mother underwent surgery for breast cancer. I was delighted when Brent Caldwell offered me a new-entrant position at Musselburgh School. On my first morning, Brent introduced me to our wonderful teacher aide, Nancy Turner, informed me that she had organised the tee-ball teams and I was assigned as coach. Although unfamiliar with the rules initially, I quickly learned the game and spent several enjoyable years cheering on Musselburgh teams from the sideline. I also resumed my role managing the school library - overseeing acquisitions, conducting annual stocktakes, and compiling audit reports. To this day, taking my class to the library each week to share a story and help students select books remains a highlight of my routine.

In 2009, I trained as a Reading Recovery teacher. Working individually with children to help them decode text and achieve rapid literacy gains was a privilege. I firmly believe that books grant children access to new perspectives, broader knowledge, and a deeper understanding of diverse cultures and experiences. Witnessing the moment a child realizes they can succeed in reading is uniquely rewarding - their confidence grows noticeably as they gain mastery over their learning.

As reading instruction methodologies evolved, I explored the University of Canterbury’s Better Start Literacy Approach and the Phonics Plus series, trialling them with students who had previously struggled and observing promising progress. With the support of our principal, Rob Taylor, our junior school team engaged in professional development to transition to structured literacy. Through targeted readings, webinars, quizzes, and case studies, we refined our instructional practices to enhance reading and writing outcomes.

Continuous professional learning remains an essential aspect of teaching. This year, I completed a week of specialised training with Jodi Clements of the Institute of Multisensory Structured Language Education (and president of the Australian Dyslexia Association) to further expand my expertise. Seeing students who once faced significant literacy challenges now thriving and reading chapter books independently is deeply gratifying. Currently, my role blends targeted one-on-one structured literacy support and small-group instruction with teaching each afternoon in Rūma Rimu. This dual focus allows me to design tailored literacy interventions while remaining actively connected to a classroom community teaching across the wider curriculum.

Recently, when a journalist from the Otago Daily Times asked how my students would describe me, the children wrote thoughtful reflections:

‘‘Miss Wealleans is respectful, kind, caring, supportive, and helpful. She is understanding and shows all the Musselburgh School values. She is a good teacher and she’s funny. She has a superpower so she can read upside down. She is a reading master and a times-tables master as well. Miss Wealleans never gives up. She’s resilient and friendly.’’

The children also mentioned my love of cats and the colour blue. While teaching presents its demands, I remain profoundly grateful for this profession. Accompanying students on their learning journeys, helping them discover their strengths, and supporting them through challenges is immensely fulfilling. I am equally proud to be part of Musselburgh’s vibrant community. Recently, our students walked to Tāhuna Intermediate to perform before an audience of over 100 whānau members and former students.

Their Kapa Haka and Pasifika performances were shared with pride as we bade farewell to our esteemed mentor, Matua Charles, during a moving afternoon marked by both applause and emotion. It is a privilege to teach at a school where children are supported by an amazing staff to develop the knowledge, confidence, and cultural pride to stand tall in their community.

Looking ahead, I have two wishes for the future of education. First, I hope for greater access to educational specialists and more funding for targeted support for children who enter school requiring extra assistance to thrive. Second, I would like to see the current draft curriculum paused for comprehensive consultation with New Zealand subject experts and classroom practitioners to ensure it is practical and workable.

Teaching across three year levels in a single classroom, I foresee that the proposed knowledge-rich curriculum will be difficult to implement given the sheer volume of achievement outcomes required for each individual year level.

Sandor Toth. PHOTO: Supplied

Sandor Toth - Ōpoho School

How long have you been a teacher, and why did you choose education as your profession?

By the end of the year, I will have been teaching for a decade. There is so much to love about working in education; there’s never a boring day! But why did I choose education? He aha te mea nui o te ao. He tangata, he tangata, he tangata! What is the most important thing in the world? It is people! It is people! It is people! Working in a primary school keeps me young at heart, and helping tamariki grow and learn is the most rewarding part of the job. I have loved learning from a young age, and it’s a privilege to share that energy and passion with the next generations.

Look, I'll tell you what: if you want to be optimistic about the future, become a teacher. Why? Because these tamariki and mokopuna are incredible! I think adults quickly forget that it’s not always easy being a child, and school can be particularly challenging at all ages. When I think long and hard about it, that’s the best part about teaching; being in your students’ corner and helping them learn as much as they can about themselves, others, and the world around them.

The ripple effect is profound. It’s not just the incremental improvements in the classroom that matter, but the lifelong trajectory too. My hope is for all students to leave my class a bit braver, a bit kinder, a bit smarter, and a bit further along their path towards a happy, fulfilling, and meaningful life.

What is the most rewarding part of a week in the classroom? Or is there a teaching highlight from this week you would like to share?

I remember being on a field trip as a parent helper, when I got talking with another dad on the bus. We were getting to know each other by sharing work stories as a builder and a teacher, and surprisingly, what we found most rewarding was very similar. For him, it was seeing a project through from planning and design to the finished product. It was stepping back and taking it all in once the hard work was done - the dream house, the renovation, the extension, the repair - and thinking, “I did that.”

Teaching isn’t all that different, except for the fact that education is lifelong, and the work is never finished! But I do have those moments - when my class finishes the year, when our Year 6s have their final assembly at primary school, or when ex-students come to visit years later - where you can step back and go, “Ka rawe! Haven’t you done well!” Although we teachers are notoriously shy to take credit for the positive impact we have, I think over the years I’m becoming more confident in saying, “Hey, I did a great job!”

Still, there’s no taking away from the fact that it’s a team effort, and every child’s successes are victories not just for them, but for us all. A highlight from this week was the local high school orchestra performing at our school. Three of the performers were ex-pupils, and I spotted them immediately. Wow! I was so proud to see them continuing with music, and I was absolutely floored by their proficiency and confidence. Poho kererū! I was proud like the kererū, and not just as one of their many former teachers, but also proud for them and their whānau. Yeah, nothing tops that in my book.

How would your class describe you as a teacher?

“How would your class describe you?” is such a good question, and to be honest, it had me a bit stumped! So I asked my class, and these were their responses:

Best teacher ever (though this is debated, as some of my students said I am not just the best teacher ever, but rather the best teacher of the century). They also said I am strict (but in a good way), cool, kind, funny, a fast runner, and apparently also sigma and aura. (I might need to take back the ‘‘cool’’ description, as I find it hard to keep up with the slang!).

If for World Teachers' Day 2026 you had one wish that values teaching, what would it be?

My wish for World Teachers' Day is for schools to be adequately resourced. Many of the challenges we face with learning and behaviour persist not because we lack the understanding of how to solve the problems, but because one teacher simply cannot do the job of two. Too many teachers carry the burden of systemic failures, such as underfunding. Teachers stretch beyond reasonable limits, not because they want to, but because if they don’t, then they are the ones who have to face the children being, ultimately, underserved.

My wish is that future Aotearoa governments prioritise education investment, prioritise attracting and retaining brilliant teachers, and provide the staffing necessary to accelerate our progress toward reducing inequality, improving learning outcomes for everyone, and better serving our most vulnerable and disadvantaged students. Long story short: put your money where your mouth is.