Bruce heads classy line-up at meeting

Lauren Bruce in action last summer. Photo supplied.

An Olympian will headline a quality field at the Caledonian Ground on Thursday night.

Hammer thrower Lauren Bruce is among the stars entered in the Yvette Williams Memorial meeting.

The meeting will be held for the second time, having begun last year.

Its programme places an emphasis on the events in which the 1952 Olympic long jump gold medallist competed.

Bruce, who represents South Canterbury, will be joined by national championship bronze medallist Lexi Maples and fourth-placed Otago local Mayce Ballantyne in the women’s hammer.

The javelin throw also boasts quality fields in both the women’s and men’s competitions.

National record-holder and former Otago athlete Tori Peeters will return to the Caledonian Ground.

Otago Paralympic gold medallist Holly Robinson will also turn out.

On the men’s side, star Otago trio Anton Schroeder, Ethan Walker and Michael Mitchell will all throw, while Canterbury’s Jared Neighbours brings similar quality.

There is plenty of local class among the long jump fields as well.

Dunedin duo Shay Veitch and Felix McDonald join Southlander Quinn Hartley to form a group containing the top three New Zealand-based men in the event.

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Anna Grimaldi heads the women’s field.

Hartley also brings class to a high jump group which includes Mate Poduje and Jackson Rogers.

On the track, Oli Chignell will make a rare home appearance — his first since pacing a 1500m race in 2018.

He will contest the Ness Cup, a handicapped mile race — a distance in which Chignell broke the 4min barrier last summer.

In the 100m, McDonald and Schuyler Orr headline the men’s race, while South Canterbury’s Jessica Vogel will compete with a handy local contingent in the women’s.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4.30pm and finishes with a mixed 4x100m relay at 7.15pm.