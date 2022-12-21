Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia ditches athletics

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia in action at the world athletics championships. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia is ditching the track for American football in a big blow for New Zealand athletics.

The 21-year-old, who broke the New Zealand 100m record this year with a time of 10.08s, will join the University of Hawaii football team to pursue a career in American football.

The university confirmed Osei-Nketia, who is based in Canberra, will join the programme.

"Speed and size ... Wide receiver Eddie Osei-Nketia is coming to the #BRADDAHHOOD from Canberra, Australia, to make plays!"

The Scots College old boy celebrated the move on Instagram, saying it has been "a lifelong dream" to play American football.

"I feel so blessed for this opportunity. Never thought I would ever have a chance to go to play college football, as it has been a lifelong dream to play football."

Osei-Nketia, who has also flirted with a move to rugby, reportedly met with NFL international scout Keiki Misipeka last December before making the decision to swap codes.

"This is the best option," he told Yahoo Sports. "[Misipeka] made my dreams come true. Without him, it would not be possible. I give thanks to Keiki."

Osei-Nketia broke the long-standing national 100m record at the World Athletics Championships in July with a run of 10.08s, edging the previous New Zealand mark of 10.11s set by his father Gus 28 years ago.

The rising sprint sensation and his team have recently grown frustrated with Athletics New Zealand and the New Zealand Olympic Committee for being snubbed for the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics over the past two years.

Osei-Nketia’s 10.08s personal best would’ve been good enough for silver at the Birmingham Games this year, but he failed to meet Athletics NZ’s strict standards, with his record-breaking run coming after the selection criteria.

Last year, Osei-Nketia spoke out on social media after he was not selected to represent New Zealand by the NZOC, despite qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

"Qualifying to the Games is one thing, but qualifying and your NOC still doesn’t send you that really hurts man," Osei-Nketia said at the time.

"It gives you mixed feelings when other athletes from other countries get to go. It sucks and it’s unfair but it is what it is.

"So much time, sweat, tears and blood."