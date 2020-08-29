Saturday, 29 August 2020

Spectator limits part of raft of restrictions

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Athletics

    Looking south at Chisholm Links, Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson.
    There will be plenty of restrictions in place at the New Zealand Cross Country Challenge today.

    The event will be run at the Chisholm Golf Links within the heightened Covid-19 alert levels.

    Notably, spectators will be restricted in order to stay below gathering limits.

    Only those coming to watch young athletes are encouraged to attend. They will have to stay within spectator zones.

    However, the event will be streamed on Sky Sport Next.

    Officials will have masks and gloves provided and times will be taken by chips and cameras rather than officials.

    Runners will finish their race and exit the venue straight away, allowing the next grades to come in.

    Medallists will collect their medals from a table, rather than being presented with them in order to apply social distancing.

    The field will be reduced as well.

    While more than 360 runners had initially entered, that had been whittled down to 290 due to runners unable to leave Auckland — which is in Alert Level 3 — and others unable to book flights.

