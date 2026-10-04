Seasoned Southern Hoiho point guard Paige Bradley led her side to a comfortable 78-66 win against the Northern Kāhu in Auckland on Sunday.

The floor general’s passing game was first-class. She combined with Rebecca Pizzey time and time again to collect easy points in the paint.

And she put up enough shots herself to be rewarded with a double-double of 15 points and 13 assists.

Lil Dart was on the end of some of those passes as well.

She drilled 19 points. Her footwork and outside shooting game proved valuable.

Pizzey collected 15 points in another solid effort.

But it was the ball movement from the Hoiho that defined the game.

They outmanoeuvred their opponents with superior ball movement.

Guard Erin Bollmann (14 points) stood out for the Kāhu and Kayla Manuirirangi (10 points) hit three triples.

But the Hoiho controlled the game from the beginning.

Import Juli Wojta opened the scoring with a tough fade away jumper and Dart got the hoop for a lay-up.

Bollmann responded for the home side. She connected with a triple.

But it was a quiet start to the quarter for both sides.

Kāhu forward Megan Mullings picked up a second foul and took an early seat.

Midway through the period, the Hoiho led 8-4.

Marie Bertholdt speared in a couple of free throws to maintain the advantage.

Bradley made a nice cut along the baseline and popped in the shot, and Alexa Duff nailed a three-pointer from the corner to stretch the lead to 17-11 at the break.

Wojta banged in back-to-back baskets early in the second.

Pizzey connected with a mid-range jumper. Bradley found her alone in the circle.

The same pair teamed up for a triple. Bradley with the assist, Pizzey with the shot.

The Kāhu clawed back the deficit to two points.

But veteran guard Samara Gallaher dropped in a three-pointer, and Bradley and Pizzey combined again for another basket to give the Hoiho a 35-27 lead at halftime.

Bradley nabbed an early steal and found Dart, who finished with a lay-up.

Dart also connected with back-to-back three-pointers and that felt like the moment the game crossed over into safe territory for the Hoiho, who beat the Whai 67-59 in Tauranga on Friday night.

They won the quarter 21-14 to take a 15-point lead into the final 10 minutes.

Box this one up.

The home side won the final quarter 25-22. But they left their run too late.

The Kāhu beat the Hoiho 41-23 in the Rapid League game.

Tauihi

The scores

Southern Hoiho 78

Lil Dart 19, Paige Bradley 15

Northern Kāhu 66

Erin Bollmann 14, Kayla Manuirirangi 10

Quarter scores: 17-11, 35-27, 56-41, 78-66.