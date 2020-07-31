Historic final looms

Nuggets Jarrod Kenny (right) with Rams' Taylor Britt left during the NBL match between the Otago Nuggets and the Canterbury Rams. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / Photosport

One more to go.

The Otago Nuggets will finish their comeback season by playing the Manawatu Jets for the National Basketball League Showdown title tomorrow night.

They swept aside the Canterbury Rams 97-79 in a commanding semifinal display in Auckland last night.

It will be their first time in a final.

The Nuggets put on a commanding display in which the side dominated at both ends.

Defensively it locked in and shut down a Rams team playing its third game in as many nights.

Meanwhile on offence it was clinical.

Big man Jordan Hunt posted a monster stat line of 33 points and 10 rebounds, shooting an impressive 63% from the field.

Stars Jordan Ngatai and Jarrod Kenny were also huge with 23 and 16 points respectively.

In their way is a Jets side which toppled the Taranaki Mountainairs 105-95 in last night's other semifinal.

They are a team the Nuggets have the edge over though _ having won all four of their meetings this season.

Not bad for a team that had not played a game since 2014.

Heading for the top, ain't going to stop.