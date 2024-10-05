Hoiho rally but opener goes way of Queens

Ahlise Hurst. File photo: Gregor Richardson

It does not matter how you start — it is how you finish that counts.

After being down by as much as 10 points in the third, the Southern Hoiho clawed their way back to lock the game up 54-54 early in the fourth quarter.

But the class of the Tokomanawa Queens came through — as it had most of the game — scoring some late free throws to win 73-68 the season opener in Porirua last night.

Australian import Ahlise Hurst drained a deep three with seconds to spare but it was not enough.

She was the best for the Hoiho with 16 points, but the Hoiho really struggled to find their rhythm from deep, returning five from 32 from beyond the arch.

But they were gritty on defence and locked in as the game progressed.

The Queens looked dangerous, even without imports Seattle Storm player Jordan Horston, who does not arrive until next week, and Argentinian international Florencia Chagas who was out with illness.

Big Tamari Key played less than 10 minutes as well, but she will be handful when fit.

Louise Brown was massive for the home team to finished with a double of 25 points and 16 rebounds

The Hoiho had good passages throughout but will need to string more together when they meet the Northern Kahu in Auckland tomorrow.

The Queens connections looked slick off the back of their preseason fixtures in China.

Paige Bradley had a nice reverse layup, and fellow American Samantha Bowman added a couple for the Hoiho.

But the Queens were suffocating defensively and held a 18-8 lead at the break.

Captain Samara Gallaher stole the ball as the Queens went to exit, and Natalie Chou eventually finished on the drive and drew the foul.

The Hoiho started to squeeze the Queens and picked up the ball.

Australian Chelsea D’Angelo and Bradley made a fast break down the court for D’Angelo to finish — a sign that those finishing touches the Hoiho were missing in the first were starting to come through.

The Queens started to find themselves in foul trouble and Zoe Richards drained both from the line to close the gap to 22-20.

The Hoiho went on a six-point run, but it was their work defensively that stood tall.

Stella Beck made a break for the Queens, and Brown put a nice ball into the paint for Beck to finish.

She sank another for the Queens to hold a 32-28 lead at halftime.

The Hoiho came out of the break firing.

Chou and Hurst banked points to give the Hoiho their first lead of the game.

But the Queens, after looking knackered at the start of the quarter, responded and pushed out to a six-point lead again.

Park’s footwork into the key was a cut above and helped the Queens extend to a 10-point lead.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

The scores

Tokomanawa Queens 73

Louise Brown 25, Jihyun Park 16

Southern Hoiho 68

Ahlise Hurst 16, Natalie Chou 13

Quarter scores: Tokomanawa Queens 18-8, 32-28, 52-44.