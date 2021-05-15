Knox up for challenge

Otago Nuggets point guard Darcy Knox takes a break at the Edgar Centre yesterday as he prepares for the team’s away double-header this weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Darcy Knox loves a challenge.

This year’s National Basketball League is certainly providing that to the 26-year-old.

Knox made a long-awaited debut for the Otago Nuggets at last year’s Showdown in Auckland. But a return to a full league has provided another step up for the point guard.

The return of imports to the league has given Knox exposure to some high-level players.

Many of teams have import point guards — so far the Nuggets have come up against Kerwin Roach and Daishon Knight.

The match-up with Knight came in last weekend’s win against the Manawatu Jets.

Knox scored 11 points and nabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

It was his best showing of the season and he will get the chance to go at Knight again tonight.

The Nuggets play a return match against the Jets in Palmerston North at 7.30 tonight, before facing the Taranaki Mountainairs, who the Nuggets thrashed two weeks ago, in New Plymouth at 5pm tomorrow.

Knight was the major threat last week, scoring 29 points on 65% shooting from the field.

"Absolutely, I love a challenge," Knox said.

"With someone like Knight, he’s got a skill set that is definitely a challenge for me and helps me learn how to play a bit differently, to play at that high level.

"You come across heaps of different styles of play.

"He’s someone with not a unique style of play, but he’s definitely just a tough match-up.

"Hopefully I can look at a bit of film and this weekend it might be a bit different for him."

Knox said it was good having the imports back.

He felt it raised the level of play, which in turn helped the locals improve as they learnt to play against them.

Likewise he was enjoying the chance to finally play at home.

He admitted the side had felt some pressure in its first game back at the Edgar Centre, a heavy loss to the Wellington Saints.

Since then it had begun playing with more freedom and that showed in the two wins.

It had been a long time coming, perhaps longer for Knox than for most. He had suited up for a game in 2014, but did not get on.

"Playing at home’s really been what I’ve looked forward to the most.

"It hasn’t disappointed.

"Being out there in front of the home crowd and friends and family, the people that support the Nuggets, it’s really special.

"It makes it that much more fun being out there, probably the most fun I’ve had playing basketball in years."

The side will play its first away games of the season this weekend, after three home games to start.

Shutting down Knight and fellow guard Jayden Bezzant will be key against the Jets, while it needs to keep forward Shane Temara off the offensive glass.

Meanwhile, all-round scoring threat Marcel Jones will be key threat tomorrow for Taranaki.

The Nuggets will be without Aaron Roydhouse, who misses a second week due to concussion.

Matthew Bardsley is travelling with the team and will warm up, although he is unlikely to play as he continues to get over an ankle injury.