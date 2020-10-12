Magic A lives up to billing with 4th straight title

The champion Mid City Magic A team celebrates after winning its fourth consecutive men’s club basketball title at the Edgar Centre on Saturday (top row, from left) Levi Cockcroft, Josh Aitcheson, Aaron Roydhouse, Richie Rodger, Brent Cheshire, Samson Aruwa, coach Alf Arlidge, Joe Ahie, James Humm (bottom row) Tyreice Tuilau, Tim Kent-Royds, Mitch Hughan, Matt Dukes, Tai Porima-Flavell, Josh Reeves. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It did not make for much of a spectacle, but it was certainly a dominant showing.

The Mid City Magic A rode an impressive start to win its fourth consecutive men’s club basketball title at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.

It beat its other A grade team — the Magic Lions — 85-59, having led 47-25 at halftime.

The Lions were without key players Darcy Knox (concussion), Nathan Hanna (fractured wrist) and Kane Keil (not playoff eligible).

Perhaps they may have played their final a week earlier too, having won a double overtime thriller to reach the championship game.

The Lions looked to play through centre Sam Timmins (15 points) in the post from the beginning.

He attracted plenty of attention as the Magic defence loaded up on him.

But without the majority of their other stars, the Lions were unable to exploit that and it struggled to get its offence going.

It allowed the Magic to hold the Lions to just nine first quarter points.

At the other end the Magic moved the ball seamlessly, spacing the floor well and showcasing its array of threats.

Its ability to do damage from deep was key to that, the Lions defence being stretched to an extent that it was unable to stop the onslaught.

The Magic led 24-9 at the quarter break, production coming right across the board, although Richie Rodger (seven points) and Josh Aitcheson (nine points) were key in pulling the strings.

That continued throughout the second, as Mitch Hughan (18 points) began to take over both from the three-point line and getting to the hoop in transition.

Zac Arlidge hit two three-pointers to somewhat pull the Lions back.

But it was a short-lived reprieve and when Hughan hit his third three just before halftime, the margin became 20.

From there the intensity dropped a little from the Magic, while Timmins began to find his way to the hoop more for the Lions.

But it was still a completely dominant Magic outfit.

It got scoring from nine different players in the third quarter, highlighting its depth and range of threats.

By the end of that quarter the lead was at 70-42, before it cruised through the final quarter to claim a fourth consecutive title.

Magic centre Aaron Roydhouse was named league Most Valuable Player, while Dylan Mead claimed Referee of the Year.

Club of the Year went to South Pac.