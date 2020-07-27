Monday, 27 July 2020

Ngatai named in All Star Five

    By Jeff Cheshire
    Nuggets player Jordan Ngatai models the new Nuggets uniform.
    Nuggets player Jordan Ngatai
    The Otago Nuggets were well-among the accolades last night in Auckland.

    They had three winners at the National Basketball League Showdown awards, as they concluded the regular season at the top of the table.

    Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny and coach Brent Matehaere were all among those to feature for the side in its return season.

    Ngatai was named in the league’s All Star Five.

    The No1 draft pick has been prominent for the Nuggets, averaging 18.9 points per game, to go with 4.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

    His ability both to create for himself, as well as attracting defensive attention to create space for others, has been key to the side’s top-placed finish.

    He finished second in Most Valuable Player voting, his 97 points leaving him four behind Manawatu Jets forward Tom Vodanovich.

    The award was voted for by the seven coaches, as well as four neutral judges.

    Vodanovich joined him in the All Star Five, as did Auckland Huskies guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa and Taranaki Mountainairs’ duo Derone Raukawa and Marcel Jones.

    Point guard Jarrod Kenny was name joint-defensive player of the year, alongside Mauriohooho-Le’afa.

    The Nuggets also had success from the sideline, as Brent Matehaere was named coach of the year.

    The Dunedin coach, in his first year coaching in the NBL, has helped guide the Nuggets to a nine-win, five-loss record to finish top of the table.

    Other awards went to Jets’ forward Taane Samuel (youth player of the year), Caleb Harrison of the Canterbury Rams (general manager of the year) and the Franklin Bulls (best team social media).

     

