Northern Kahu a worthy favourite for title

As Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa heads into its playoffs this weekend in Nelson, Jeff Cheshire casts his eye over the contenders.

Northern Kahu

Record: 10-2.

Key players: Tahlia Tupaea, Micaela Cocks.

The rub: Stumbled with a couple of losses late in the season, but the Kahu enters as hot favourite. Tupaea has just completed an MVP season and is part of a line-up that has both top-end quality and depth. Cocks is equally dangerous and brings plenty of experience, while the likes of Krystal Leger-Walker and Marte Grays are similarly capable of taking over a game. Capable of threatening at the hoop, but can equally be deadly from range. At times this team has played at a level above the rest of the league.

Tokomanawa Queens

Record: 8-4.

Key players: Jaime Nared, Florencia Chagas.

The rub: Beat the Kahu by a point without key local Stella Beck last week. Another team with a very useful top-end and a slick import backcourt duo in Nared and Chagas. Begin to get very young as they go deeper into their bench, but should have enough to challenge for the title.

Mainland Pouakai

Record: 6-6.

Key players: Trinity Baptiste, Erin Whalen.

The rub: Lost key local Mary Goulding to injury a month ago. There is enough depth in this Pouakai team to cover for that, though. In Whalen it has one of the league’s best shooters, while Baptiste and fellow import Jailin Cherry are electric threats from the outside. Local Tessa Boagni provides a strong inside presence. Their record is perhaps somewhat deceiving, as the Pouakai were affected more than others by 3x3 Commonwealth Games absences during the season.

Mid North Whai

Record: 5-7

Key players: Kyra Lambert, Tiarna Clarke.

The rub: Have a strong top-end, although this team struggles when it has to go more than six deep. Lambert is a do-everything star, while Clarke gives it arguably the most potent three-point threat in the league. Maybe a long shot to win this weekend, although certainly has enough talent to cause an upset if it fires.

Tauihi Basketball

The schedule

Semifinals (tonight): 6pm, Northern Kahu v Mid North Whai;

8pm, Tokomanawa Queens v Mainland Pouakai

Final (tomorrow): 6pm