South Pac upset Mid City in Magic final

South Pac Magic pulled a rabbit out of a hat. Sorry, had to be done. They went into the Dunedin women’s A grade club final on Tuesday night as firm outsiders but emerged with the title. Their opponent, the Mid City Magic, were unbeaten all season and crushed South Pac 106-58 the last time the two teams met. The final shaped as one-way traffic between the two Magic teams. But that script got tossed out. South Pac started well but, more importantly, finished strongly. They conjured a 68-65 win in a thrilling final. Final MVP Aria Brown, who scored 18 points, nailed an important free throw down the stretch, and Millie Simpson came up with a critical steal in the final moments of the game. South Pac coach Darren Paewai pointed out the couple of losses they had to Mid City during the round-robin may have even helped his side a little. They went into it with very little to lose and, well, anything can happen in the final. “It’s about peaking at the right time and I think we did that really well as a team and as a club,’’ he said. They did have a little help from the basketball gods. Key Mid City forward Zoe Richards was sick and missed the final. However, South Pac were without Kiana Brown, who had only just returned from China after being away with the Junior Tall Ferns. Momentum fluctuated throughout the game. South Pac made a strong start, but Mid City rallied and took a healthy lead into the halftime break. But it all came down to a final quarter. The lead kept changing hands, but South Pac got out to a three-point lead in the final few moments. Brown landed a clutch free throw and Simpson came up with a steal. Fay Fualau-Searle, who got into early foul trouble, top-scored for South Pac with 19. Simpson chipped in with 12. Seasoned guard Dayna Turnbull added nine points and did a good job of facilitating play. Tia Pavihi top-scored for Mid City with 18 points. She was named league MVP. Abby Harris (16 points) and Maddie Kerr (10) made solid contributions for Mid City as well.