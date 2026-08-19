SECTIONS
Sport|Basketball
SUBSCRIBER
Basketball

South Pac upset Mid City in Magic final

South Pac Magic players (back row from left) Maia Paewai, Sereana Rokotakala, Shanti Kara, Fay Fualau-Searle and (front row, from left) Aria Brown, Dayna Turnbull, Millie Simpson, Mary Salvana and Legacy Harrison celebrate winning the Dunedin women\\'s A grade competition. Absent: Kiana Brown and Lanea Tuiasosopo. Photo: Supplied
South Pac Magic players (back row from left) Maia Paewai, Sereana Rokotakala, Shanti Kara, Fay Fualau-Searle and (front row, from left) Aria Brown, Dayna Turnbull, Millie Simpson, Mary Salvana and Legacy Harrison celebrate winning the Dunedin women\\'s A grade competition. Absent: Kiana Brown and Lanea Tuiasosopo. Photo: Supplied
South Pac Magic players (back row from left) Maia Paewai, Sereana Rokotakala, Shanti Kara, Fay Fualau-Searle and (front row, from left) Aria Brown, Dayna Turnbull, Millie Simpson, Mary Salvana and Legacy Harrison celebrate winning the Dunedin women's A grade competition. Absent: Kiana Brown and Lanea Tuiasosopo. Photo: Supplied
Adrian Seconi
Adrian Seconi
Adrian SeconiSports reporter
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Sport|Basketball
Latest News
1
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 19

Historic theatre to become reception area for luxury Dunedin hotel

2
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 19

Taieri stud farm says inland port would force it to move

3
SUBSCRIBER
Central OtagoAugust 19

‘Just a s...show’: Police search for stolen vessel linked to liquidated Otago boatbuilder

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 19

‘Disgraceful’: Dunedin cancer patient slams ‘third world’ standard of care

5
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 19

Opinions divided on $36k DCC values refresh