Dawe continues fine PBA competition form over weekend

Russell Dawe. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Russell Dawe continued to be this season’s big mover in PBA competition as he catapulted up the ranking list in the ranking singles double-header at the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium over the weekend.

Dawe’s rich vein of form began two weeks ago when qualifying for the Dunedin regional finals day in both the world indoor singles and pairs competitions.

He carried on from there to book a semifinals berth in both ranking singles.

In the first ranking competition he dispatched the highly regarded Oliver Mason at the quarterfinal stage with a convincing 10-5, 9-3 victory. Then in the second edition of the weekend’s ranking competition he eliminated the high-flying Murray Wilson at the quaterfinal stage in a see-saw battle in which he won in a tie-break, 2-0.

Neither Mason nor Wilson could curtail the drawing power, patience and perseverance of Dawe.

Finals day for the Dunedin regional qualifying rounds on Sunday, August 20, will be more of an endurance event rather than a marathon for Dawe as he will be contesting four semifinal events.

He is drawn to play last year’s New Zealand Scottish Singles representative Wilson in the world indoor singles qualifier, as well a semifinal with playing partner Ray Webster in the world indoor pairs qualifier. The pair facing the daunting task of playing the combination of Niel Louw and Ethan Flynn.

With that competition then dusted off the two semifinals of the regions ranking single loom in which he will meet Invercargill’s Brent Webster in the first round and Peter Fleury in the second.

Success on finals day would make him one of the busiest players at this year’s national qualifying finals in Invercargill in mid-September. The aim is to progress to the world finals in Norfolk, England in January.

On the other side of the draw in the first edition of ranking singles at the weekend, St Clair’s Brent McEwan progressed with a series of straight-set victories to earn a semifinal showdown against Ashburton’s Jason O’Connor.

O’Connor made it through after winning successive tie-breaks prior to the semifinal; stage, firstly to John Moana and then Fleury.

Mason and Wilson were just two of the casualties from the weekend’s double-header that will surely bring harm to their national ranking.

Other players to exit early were Flynn, Louw, Nick Buttar, Marty Kreft and Nigel Thompson.

But there was consolation for Mason who won through to the semifinal stage of the second ranking singles and a match with Brent Taggart.

Finals day for Dunedin regional PBA will be Sunday, August 20. All winning players then progress to the national finals in Invercargill, September 15-17.

After that, national winners in the various categories travel to the United Kingdom for world finals beginning with the Scottish Singles in Edinburgh (November 7-8); World Indoor Championships in Norfolk (January 5-21) and United Kingdom Singles in Newcastle in March.