Boyd claims 10th national title

Mandy Boyd with her daughters Isla (left) and Maycie. PHOTO: BOWLS NZ

Elmwood Park bowler Mandy Boyd has joined an exclusive club.

Boyd won the women’s singles at the national championships on Friday to claim her 10th national title.

Competing on her home turf on a windy Christchurch day, Boyd proved too strong for a determined Leanne Poulson (Takapuna), winning 21-16 in a final that went down to the wire.

The victory marked Boyd’s first national singles title and capped off a stellar week in which she also won the women’s pairs alongside Kirsten Edwards.

The 34-year-old now boasts a remarkable 10 national titles, made up of one singles, three pairs and six fours titles.

"I’ve lost two national singles finals in the past so it’s nice to finally win one," Boyd said.

"To find some form in the singles has been awesome. It’s been a great week and it’s an amazing way to get to title number 10."

The win elevates Boyd into a club alongside Millie Khan and Cis Winstanley, the only other New Zealand women to win 10 or more national titles.

The final was a hard-fought affair with Boyd and Poulson tied at 7-7 after seven ends.

Boyd won the next four ends in a row to shoot ahead 15-7, but Poulson refused to go down without a fight, executing pinpoint bowls in the blustery conditions to win six of seven ends and come within a point of Boyd at 17-16.

Boyd held her nerve in the following end, nailing a crucial drive under pressure to pick up three shots, before closing out the match the next end to secure a 21-16 victory.

"I found it quite nice out there to begin with but I lost my way a bit as the match went on with the wind making it tricky," Boyd said.

"Thankfully I managed to hold on, play a couple of important bowls and get it over the line."

Earlier in the day, Boyd was made to work hard to reach the final, falling behind Katelyn Inch (Oxford) in the semifinal.

Inch opened up an 13-8 lead before Boyd reeled her in, winning six of the next seven ends to take control and eventually close out a 21-14 win.

The final of the men’s pairs was another nail-biter as brothers Ethan and Hamish Kelleher (Halswell) took on Gary Lawson (Elmwood Park) and Tony Grantham (Mt Albert), who were chasing a third pairs title in four years.

Lawson and Grantham took an early lead to be up 9-4 after six ends. However, the brothers fought back, winning the next four ends in a row to lead 10-9.

From that point, there was little to separate the pairings with the lead seesawing between the teams. The score was tied 14-14 heading into the last end with a brilliant drive shot from Ethan helping the Kelleher brothers win a thrilling match.

In the day’s other final, Darron Wolland (Balclutha) was clinical to pick up another national title in the open disability singles, proving too good for Jono Radka (Papanui).

Wolland took the lead early and never relinquished it, winning 21-2.

Earlier at the tournament, Belfast bowler Rohan Ware rounded out the family collection when he claimed the men’s singles honours.

Ware claimed his first national bowls title when he proved too strong for impressive Australian Nathan Black, winning 20-11 at the Burnside Bowling Club.

Both his late mother and his father have national titles to their credit, and Ware was thrilled to add to the family haul.

A total of 864 bowlers competed at the national championships across 21 clubs in Canterbury.

— Allied Media