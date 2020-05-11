Chance to carve out a new niche for sport

A worker removes a strip of grass around the cricket pitch at the Gardens Ground on Friday in preparation for the football season.PHOTO CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Got your "I love Ashley" T-shirt yet?

Well, today might be the day.

The Government is expected to make an announcement on whether New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 or stay at Level 3.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has been the calm face of the pandemic.

His reassuring presence during the regular televised afternoon briefings has helped keep New Zealand on track while the population has been grounded.

The advice his team provides the Government this morning will be hugely influential in whether the Cabinet decides to relax the restrictions.

But it is looking good, New Zealand. And Alert Level 2 means one thing to deprived sports fans — game on.

Not only will life be a little bit more normal but sport will be able resume, albeit under some strict rules.

In all the excitement there are still a lot of details that need to be fleshed out before kick-off or that first centre pass, though.

Fair to say there is more confusion than clarity at the moment. And working through the issues might be a more lengthy process than the malnourished sports public expect.

Everything is going to have to be cleaned and a process around contact tracing will need to be established.

The format of the competitions will need revisiting. Obviously, the winter sports season will be a lot shorter and there is likely to be fall-off in participation as well.

How many university students will return to Dunedin, for example? What impact will that have on the various clubs?

How deep will the financial crisis be and what impact will that have on community sport?

How will clubs survive in the short term without the proceeds of gambling?

The gaming trusts are not allowed to hold reserves, so their coffers will be empty. That presents community sport with a huge funding shortfall and no obvious solution.

It all adds up to a seismic impact on the sporting landscape.

New Zealand, though, has shown how resilient it can be in the past six weeks and there will continue to be appetite for sport.

But perhaps it is time to re-examine its direction.

Before New Zealand disappeared down the rabbit hole of rampant commercialism and incessant individualism, sport had proper meaning.

It was a way to stay healthy and connected with people. Clubs were a thread that helped stitch the community together and volunteering was a joy, not a chore.

Somehow, part of that meaning got lost. But maybe the same spirit that compelled people to stick teddy bears in their windows in solidarity will survive the Covid-19 pandemic and sport can carve out a new niche in our lives.

A place where sport is about participating in community life rather than being issued a hoodie with your name on the back of it.

Get the "I love Ashley"T-shirt instead.