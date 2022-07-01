Pupils put down their books and picked up rackets, balls and sticks yesterday.

The annual Co-Ed Cup sporting tournament was held in Dunedin, pitting the city’s co-educational schools against each other in a variety of sports.

Eight schools competed in the event — the five Dunedin co-ed secondary schools, as well as South Otago High School, Tokomairiro High School and East Otago High School.

Hockey, basketball, netball, badminton, curling and football were contested across the city.

Schools win points across the various sports, the overall winner claiming the Co-Ed Cup.

Kavanagh College won the Cup this year, beating out second-placed Bayfield High School and Logan Park High School, which came third.

Despite that, the wins were spread out across the schools. Kavanagh was first-placed in the badminton and senior girls basketball, while finishing first-equal in the senior boys basketball with Logan Park. Bayfield won senior netball, girls football and mixed curling.

Taieri College took wins in both the junior boys and girls basketball, junior netball, boys football and mixed hockey.