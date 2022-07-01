Friday, 1 July 2022

Co-Ed Cup

    Gabriel McCone on the the ball during South Otago High School’s football match at Logan Park Turf. PHOTOS: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    Bayfield High School’s Tamaliyah Bogileka-Tofa dribbles the ball during the girls basketball at the Edgar Centre.
    Kavanagh College’s Isaac McIlvanney lets go of his stone during the curling at the Dunedin Ice Stadium.
    Kavanagh College’s Israel Garcia prepares to kick the ball during his team’s football match at Logan Park Turf.
    Paige Walker plays netball for East Otago High School at the Edgar Centre.
    Logan Park High School’s Jack Ta plays a shot in the badminton at the Otago Badminton Hall at the Dunedin co-ed secondary schools winter tournament.

    Pupils put down their books and picked up rackets, balls and sticks yesterday.

    The annual Co-Ed Cup sporting tournament was held in Dunedin, pitting the city’s co-educational schools against each other in a variety of sports.

    Eight schools competed in the event — the five Dunedin co-ed secondary schools, as well as South Otago High School, Tokomairiro High School and East Otago High School.

    Hockey, basketball, netball, badminton, curling and football were contested across the city.

    Schools win points across the various sports, the overall winner claiming the Co-Ed Cup.

    Kavanagh College won the Cup this year, beating out second-placed Bayfield High School and Logan Park High School, which came third.

    Despite that, the wins were spread out across the schools. Kavanagh was first-placed in the badminton and senior girls basketball, while finishing first-equal in the senior boys basketball with Logan Park. Bayfield won senior netball, girls football and mixed curling.

    Taieri College took wins in both the junior boys and girls basketball, junior netball, boys football and mixed hockey.

