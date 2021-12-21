Consistent Voke copes best with wind to win Pro Am

First round co-leader Nick Voke coped best with the windy conditions to win the sixth Hills Invitation Pro Am by two shots at the weekend.

His two rounds of 69 were too consistent for European Tour player Daniel Hillier’s 69 and 71.

Voke had five birdies and two bogeys, while Hillier scored four birdies and three bogeys.

Luke Brown, the other co-leader after the first round, faded with 75 and finished tied for sixth.

After 12 holes on Sunday, Voke and Hillier were on 4-under-par.

However, Voke birdied 13 and 14, so the margin was two shots with four holes to go, and Voke left nothing to chance with birdies a tough ask in the wind.

He made sure of par on the last four holes with shots to each green leaving him a comfortable two putts for par and the $10,000 winner’s purse.

Gracious in victory, Voke later told the field: “Daniel and I are fortunate that we have been playing tournaments regularly on tour whereas most of you here haven’t played competitive golf for months because of Covid”.

For one of the favourites, Queenstowner James Anstiss, this proved true as he battled the conditions, finishing 11 shots off the pace.

Voke will leave for the US in January to again play on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, while Hillier goes to Europe to play the Challenge Tour, with the full European Tour in his sights.

Three players tied for third on 142. Former winner Harry Bateman, Luke Toomey and Ryan Chisnall all had solid under-par second rounds.

LPGA Symetra Tour player Amelia Garvey showed her ability with rounds of 74 and 71 for eighth.

She heads for the US in January to play the tour and link up again with coach and former PGA Tour player Grant Waite.

- Neville Idour