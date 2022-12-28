Bates magic drives Sparks to victory

You need to do some magic to compete with the surroundings in Queenstown.

Suzie Bates certainly managed that at the picturesque Sir John Davies Oval today.

The Otago Sparks captain flogged an unbeaten 101 from 67 balls to help her side reached 165 for three and beat Northern Districts by 20 runs.

It was Bates' sixth T20 century and second for Otago in the format.

It was a forceful display of batting. She muscled the ball to the leg side for almost all of her eight boundaries and all four sixes went in that direction as well.

Bates had wanted to show more intent with the bat and achieved that.

"The competition has really improved, so 140 is not enough to be in the game," she said.

"You’ve got to be pushing 150-plus and, on a wicket like that, I knew we needed more than 150.

"My strike rate at the top of the order has not been where I wanted it, so it was nice to get off to a quick start ... and I’m pleased I was able to kick on and, more importantly, help post a winning score."

As good as Bates was, she had some terrific support from Kate Ebrahim.

The pair put on an Otago record third-wicket stand of 128. It eclipsed the previous mark of 113 which Bates and Hayley Jensen posted against Auckland in Lincoln in 2019-20.

Bates got into her stride quickly. She made good use of her crease and slapped consecutive boundaries to fine leg to help the Sparks take 10 off the opening over.

Fellow opener Olivia Gain nicked her first delivery and had to trudge back to the dressing room.

Polly Inglis (6) scooped the second ball she faced for four, but otherwise failed to connect with much and hit out.

Ebrahim took some time to settled. Her ability to score at a higher rate has been an area of her game she has been working hard at improving.

It was a pleasing sign to see her lift her intensity and look to score from more deliveries.

While Bates looked leg side for boundaries, Ebrahim attacked straighter.

She lofted a delivery from Phoebe Graham back over her head for a boundary and clobbered Amanda-Jade Wellington for six.

The pair brought up a 100-run partnership when Bates swung Eimear Richardson away for six.

It was a costly over. Bates sent another couple of deliveries in the same direction as she closed in on a century.

Ebrahim got run out in the last over for 52 from 39 and picked up a couple of wickets as well.

The Brave attacked the chase, smashing 48 in the powerplay.

It lost form opener Kate Gurrey to injury. She was forced to retire hurt on 21 from 16.

But Sam Barriball kept the pressure on with 21 off 20. Emma Black got the breakthrough and the Sparks needed it.

Halfway through the innings the Brave were on track at 77 for one. The Sparks were able to claw back some momentum with a couple of cheap overs.

Opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout found the boundary to release some pressure. But the required rate had climbed above 10 and that pushed the visitors outside their comfort zone.

Bezuidenhout skied a catch to Black off Jensen for 41 and that was Northern done, really.

The Brave lost five wickets in the last three overs.