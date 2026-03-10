New Zealand great Suzie Bates enjoys her first day back on the job following a lengthy injury break. Photo: Gregor Richardson Suzie Bates is back training with the White Ferns and has shaken off thoughts of retirement — for now. The veteran right-hander joined the White Ferns in Dunedin earlier this week. She will not play in today’s final ODI against Zimbabwe at the University Oval, but the New Zealand and Otago great is expected to feature during the series against South Africa, which gets under way in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The 38-year-old missed almost the entire domestic season with a quad tear and was forced to press pause for four months. "I think when I got the prognosis and was told it was 16 weeks, and off the back of a disappointing 50-over World Cup, it [retirement] crossed my mind," she said. "But I think that lasted about a day and I got back in the gym. "And once I had that purpose of being available for selection for this massive series [against South Africa], it was pretty easy, really. "But, yeah, those things cross your mind when you have major injuries and you’ve been in the game a long time." Bates has been batting off retirement questions for the past several years and is not ready to hang up the pads just yet. "The potential of going on an England tour and a World Cup was really appealing and it didn’t seem that far away once I got fit. "So it was either be done or commit to that. And so I made the latter decision." Bates played a key role in helping the White Ferns win the 2024 T20 World Cup and would like to help them defend the title in England in June and July. The tournament might end up being her final act in the game. Time will tell but her post-cricket career is already beginning to take shape. She has been appointed as the batting coach for the Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred. It could be just the start of a promising coaching career, should she choose to go in that direction. "I think I’m going to keep tapping into that side of things, but also trying to just leave all the possibilities open. "I’ve been involved in sport for a long time and feel like I can contribute to other sports in New Zealand. "[I’ve] no major plans, but I’ve just been chipping away in the background trying to make sure there’s opportunities when I do stop." Bates’ immediate focus is on getting back into top batting shape. Yesterday, she was murdering the ball in the nets during a training session at the University Oval. People were leaping out of the way and ducking for cover again. "I was sort of like a kid in a candy store this morning, being able to bat, bowl and field and just be around the group because it has been a long summer." We are used to seeing Bates bat like that at the top of the order, but coach Ben Sawyer has new plans for the team’s all-time leading run-scorer. He wants her to bat further down the order in a closing role. "To be honest, that’s given me an extra bit of motivation. I think when you’ve been doing something for so long, you can get a little bit complacent and go about your business the same way. "But being given that message and real clarity around it sort of has, yeah, I’ve almost rebirthed myself at 38. "Everyone wants to bat at the top. And I’ve been fortunate enough to do it for a very long time. So, yeah, it’s just been able to, I guess, prove that I can play different roles as well at the international level." • Zimbabwean opener Kelis Ndhlovu is recovering after she was struck in the head while batting during the second ODI in Dunedin on Sunday. The 20-year-old left-hander ducked into a short ball from Bree Illing and collapsed. She was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Public Hospital but was released later that evening. Third ODI Dunedin, 11am New Zealand: Izzy Gaze, Melie Kerr (captain), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Izzy Sharp, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Bree Illing, Emma McLeod, Bella James. Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda (captain), Tendai Makusha, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Precious Marange. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz