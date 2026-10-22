Three teams have secured first-innings points, but all outright results remain up for grabs heading into the second day of the third round of Christchurch’s Metro Premiership on Saturday.

Lancaster Park, Heathcote and Old Boys all earned points by taking first-innings leads at the weekend, while East Shirley will resume 38 runs short of Sydenham’s 213, with 12 overs remaining to reach the target.

Not-out batters Ken McClure (80*) and Arjun Mahesh (37*) will resume at Sydenham Park on Saturday, with all matches scheduled to start at 10.30am.

For Sydenham, Adi Suganthi, Ryan Wallace and Dylan McArdle all passed 40 but failed to reach 50.

Heathcote hold the strongest position heading into day two at Heathcote Domain after building a 99-run first-innings lead over Burnside.

Heathcote declared at 219/6 after dismissing Burnside for 120, but the visitors fought back through their openers in the second innings to reach 72/0 at stumps, still trailing by 27 runs.

Tyler Lortan was unbeaten on 81 for Heathcote, with Callum Samson scoring 55, while Henry Christie was 44 not out at stumps for Burnside.

At Elmwood Park, 23 wickets fell as Old Boys scraped together a four-run first-innings lead. Old Boys scored 117 before bowling St Albans out for 113, with Jack Mockford taking 5/30.

Old Boys were 66/3 in their second innings at stumps, extending their overall lead to 70 runs.

Neither Lancaster Park nor Riccarton reached 100 in their first innings at Lancaster Park, but Park secured first-innings points after scoring 93 before dismissing Riccarton for 88.

Flynn Brookland top-scored for Park with 64, while Lachie Shankland took five wickets for the hosts.

Riccarton player-coach Travis Muller claimed four wickets before top-scoring with an unbeaten 36. Lancaster Park will resume on 49/1 on Saturday, holding a 54-run overall lead.

Metro Premiership two-day round 3 — stumps

Lancaster Park 93/10 and 49/1 lead Riccarton 88/10 by 54 runs

East Shirley 175/4 trail Sydenham 213/10 by 38 runs

Burnside 120/10 and 72/0 trail Heathcote 219/6dec by 27 runs

Old Boys 117/10 and 66/3 lead St Albans 113/10 by 70 runs