Canterbury send Volts out of Ford Trophy

Otago have been eliminated - convincingly.

The Volts were knocked out of the Ford Trophy by Canterbury in the elimination final in Queenstown today.

It was not close.

The old enemy smashed 350 for eight. The Volts managed 221 in reply.

Canterbury pair Chad Bowes and Leo Carter thumped hundreds. Cole McConchie drilled a rapid half-century.

That part was brutal.

Otago paceman Michael Rae had a good day on a tough day for bowlers, nabbing his second list A five-wicket bag.

But the chase turned pale. Three quick wickets will do that.

Veteran Volts opener Hamish Rutherford continued his resurgence with 50 from 56.

But the rebuild dawdled, faltered, then surged for a bit, but eventually collapsed.

Jake Gibson provided a blistering counterattack. His 59 off 39 is further evidence the Volts have uncovered a talent.

But this was Canterbury’s day and the signs were there early.

Bowes pulled the first delivery of the match for four to remind the Volts how dangerous he can be.

The former South African under-19 player quickly got the better of Matt Bacon.

Rae had more success down the other end. He nicked out fellow opener Mitch Hay for a golden duck and removed Matt Boyle (6) before he could get set.

Bowes might have been cranking, but Canterbury had slumped to 34 for two.

Carter has been in good form this season and he joined Bowes in the middle.

It was the key partnership and one the Volts would have spent some time in the lead-in wondering how they could nullify it.

But the Volts were not able to build any pressure on account of the fact that Bowes kept finding the rope.

The 30-year-old right-hander punished anything full down the ground and favoured the sweep shot against Otago’s crew of spinners.

Not all of his swept shots were regulation. He pulled out the reverse twice in a row to bring up his hundred off 85 balls.

It was his seventh list A century and he breezed past his previous best of 114 not out.

But that reverse swat let him down on 126. He missed and Michael Rippon rattled the ball into his pad to remove him lbw.

The brought an end to the third wicket stand which had grown to 162.

McConchie grabbed the spotlight following Bowe’s exit.

He whacked three sixes and two fours off Rippon’s ninth over. It was a monster 27-run over which really tipped the scales.

He brought up a 26-ball half century in the next over when he lofted Glenn Phillips over extra cover for six.

He skied the next and was gone. It was a brief but damaging cameo.

Carter (104) was done playing second fiddle and started crashing sixes on his way to his maiden list A century.

Rae (five for 57) finished off like he started. He picked up three late wickets. Top effort on a day when the batters dominated.

Canterbury will play Central Districts in the final. Where and when is still to be confirmed.