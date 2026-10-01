Canterbury players are set to boost the opening rounds of the premier cricket competition which starts on Saturday.

The representative season does not start until October 28, giving players three weeks to get match-fit before their first game.

The start of the premier club competition on Saturday offers them the perfect chance to get some games under their belts.

Old Boys Collegians could be boosted by fast bowlers Angus McKenzie and Sean Davey, batter Matt Boyle and Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sodhi last played for New Zealand in May and is a chance to feature at Elmwood Park against defending two-day champions Sydenham on Saturday.

“He really enjoys being around the club,” captain Nick Clark said.

“He’s always wanting to play, and it’s nice to have him so keen to come back.”

“The Canterbury coaches have said that they should all be around, which is nice, so there’ll be some pretty strong teams for that first week or two.”

Defending two-day champions Sydenham are likely to be able to call upon test-capped fast bowler Michael Rae against Old Boys Collegians at Elmwood Park. PHOTO: GETTY

Sydenham could be boosted by batter Chad Bowes and fast bowlers Michael Rae and Matt Rowe. Bowes has played 17 times for New Zealand and Rae twice.

“It’s a massive boost to club cricket,” said captain Mitchell Gardner.

“I know every time Razor (Rae) comes in he enjoys being around the lads, and the couple of times he’s been with us he’s provided some match-winning performances, the same as Chad.”

St Albans and Burnside meet at the Hagley Oval nursery ground, while Heathcote hosts Lancaster Park and East Shirley visits Riccarton in Saturday’s other matches.

Other Canterbury players who could see game time are Burnside’s Scott Janett, East Shirley’s Leo Carter, St Albans’ Lachie Harper and Riccarton’s Cole McConchie.

American duo Josh and Matt Tromp have departed Old Boys and Sydenham respectively after excelling last season.

Canterbury batter Leo Carter is likely to turn out for East Shirley in their opening match of the season against Riccarton on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY

Old Boys have also lost English wicketkeeper Ollie Pascall but will be able to call on former New Zealand under 19 fast bowler Ben Breitmeyer, who missed last season due to injury.

Lancaster Park captain Angus Hamilton has stepped aside to spend time with his young family, but said he might be available for “the odd game or two”.

Former Heathcote player-coach Travis Muller, who featured for Canterbury last year, has taken the reins at Riccarton, replacing outgoing coach Darrin Entwistle.

Heathcote captain Tyler Lortan said the side was well placed to cope with Muller’s departure.

“We’ve had Callum Samson and Philippe Boissevain who have been part of the Canterbury set-up in the A-side mix, and Callum’s been with the men’s squad.”

Burnside captain Matt Hay also expected several members of his squad to have a strong season.

“Last year, Nick Gibb and Alex Tait had outstanding seasons, they’ve raised the bar in terms of what they can do, so they’ll be looking to back that up.

“I think Henry Christie is exciting at the top of the order, and Callum Hill, our wicketkeeper batter, has been overseas and scored a lot of runs in England,” Hay said.

Premier cricket round 1 (all matches start at 10.30am on Saturday)