CDK finally have cause to celebrate result

A couple of hefty wins and an abandonment featured in the final round of the Dunedin premier club competition for the year.

The competition now takes a break until January 13.

CDK 168/4 beat Albion 163 by six wickets

The Christmas pavlova will taste extra sweet for CDK players finally able to celebrate a result.

It has been a tough season for the Demon Dogs but they snapped a long barren run with a crushing victory over Albion at Tonga Park.

They rolled Albion for 163 in the 46th over, and blasted their way to victory inside 25 overs for the loss of four wickets.

That star of the PlayHQ show, Fill-In, led the way with a sparkling unbeaten 98 off just 63 balls.

In this case, the man with the generic name was a handy cricketer known as Max Chu, one of several Otago Volts players having a rare run at club level with the domestic competitions on hold.

Chu smacked eight fours and six sixes at the top of the order, and while the next four batters all crumbled for single figures, he got vital help from Jonty Fleck, the CDK captain.

Fleck played the anchor role with 52 not out off 66 balls (seven fours, one six) as he and Chu added an unbeaten 118 for the fifth wicket, Chu sealing victory with a six.

Luke Georgeson and Tommy Clout each took two wickets for Albion.

CDK were certainly boosted by having Chu, but it should

be pointed out Albion were able to field five current or recent Volts, as well as Otago Country star

Taylor Cumberland.

Fleck took the key wickets of Hamish Rutherford (1) and Jamal Todd (0), and finished with the excellent figures of four for 36 off 10 overs.

Thomas O’Connor had three for 35 for CDK, while Josh Tasman-Jones (41), Georgeson (38 off 31) and Cumberland (33) were the only Albion scorers of note.

Green Island 82/1 beat North East Valley 81 by nine wickets

Old mate Fill-In also had a whale of a day at Sunnyvale.

His identity this time was Otago and Black Caps all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who contributed with both bat and ball to a one-sided win for Green Island.

Foxcroft led the Swamprats attack with four for 29 off nine overs, claiming the key wickets of Volts team-mate Llew Johnson (27) and captain Jeremy Smith (7) as North East Valley crumbled for 81 in the 25th over.

Jack Mockford (three for five off 3.4 overs) and Joel Meade (two for 15) also bowled well for Green Island.

Foxcroft dominated the chase, blasting an unbeaten 45 off 33 balls (six fours, two sixes) as victory was achieved inside 11 overs.

He and Brad Kneebone, playing his 100th game for Green Island, put on 72 for the second wicket, while the visitors helped the cause with no fewer than 20 extras.

University-Grange v Taieri, match abandoned

The game scheduled for Bishopscourt was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to ground conditions.

Taieri coach Vaughn Johnson said the outfield was "extremely wet" following overnight rain.

Further mid-morning

drizzle did not help, and when the best guess was that it would take three or four hours before the possibility of any play, it was decided to call the game off.

"I went back up there later on and it didn’t actually come right till about 4.30pm," Johnson said.

"We wanted to play cricket. The two teams are going reasonably well. But I think the right decision was made in the end."

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz