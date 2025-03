Otago A batters Yuvraj Khara and Jamal Todd both cracked centuries on the opening day of a three-day game against Canterbury A at Logan Park yesterday.

Khara blasted 143 off just 89 balls — smiting 15 fours and 10 sixes — and Todd made 111 as Otago A racked up 365.

At stumps, Canterbury A were 114 for three after 26 overs. — APL