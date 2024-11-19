Cumming brothers set to live out Volts dream

Volts new-comer Zac Cumming will play alongside his brother Jacob in his second match for the cricketing outfit. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Jacob and Zac Cumming played plenty of backyard cricket growing up, dreaming about representing the Otago Volts together.

They spent countless hours watching their father, former Volts and Black Caps batter Craig Cumming, now the Otago Sparks coach, at the University Oval.

The brothers finally get their chance today after being named in the Volts team to play the Wellington Firebirds in the Plunket Shield game at the University Oval this week.

"We watched Dad out here [Uni Oval] a lot growing up together," Zac said.

"To see Jacob play here over the last few years, and now for us to live out our dream, it’s pretty cool.

Through the years, they achieved success for Otago age-groups and Otago A.

But playing for the Volts had always been their goal.

"When we were younger, we definitely dreamed of playing for the Volts.

"It was just a dream.

"But the last few years with Jacob making the team, it made me think that there was a possibility of playing together."

Jacob Cumming’s recall is the only change to the Volts squad from their eight-wicket loss to Central Districts in the opening round last week.

He gets his first chance this season after battling through a couple of injuries, and replaces Hunter Kindley.

He enjoyed watching his younger brother debut for the Volts last week and was proud to see his growth over the past couple of seasons.

"For such a young player, he has a lot of aggression and confidence whether it’s in the field, bowling or batting," Jacob said.

"It is something I definitely look up to."

The Volts scored just 203 and 186 in their game against Central, but put up a decent fight in the end.

Wicketkeeper Max Chu stood up for Otago. He notched 85 in the first innings and 66 in the second.

The Volts had a 114-run victory over the Wellington in the Ford Trophy earlier this month, but will need to take another step in the four-day format.

Wellington had a 54-run loss to Auckland last week.

Logan van Beek was the star for Wellington in that game.

He took nine wickets in the match and scored 101 in the first innings.

Black Caps Devon Conway, Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra have been left out ahead of international duties.

Sam Mycock could make his debut for Wellington, and Callum McLachlan and Iain McPeake also come into the lineup.

Elsewhere, Black Caps are returning for their domestic sides, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee suiting up for Northern Districts against Auckland.

Central host Canterbury in the other game.

■The Otago Sparks beat the Canterbury Magicians by 114 runs in their Hallyburton Johnstone Trophy game on Sunday. The incorrect score was included in yesterday’s report.

Plunket Shield



University Oval, starts today

Otago Volts: Leo Carter, Max Chu, Jacob Cumming, Zac Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Jake Gibson, Toby Hart, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips.



Wellington Firebirds: Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Liam Dudding, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Callum McLachlan, Iain McPeake, Sam Mycock, Gareth Severin, Michael Snedden, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband.