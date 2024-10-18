Cumming misses out ahead of opener

Jacob Cumming at the bat for club last year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago promise to play a more decisive brand of cricket this season under new coach Ashley Noffke, who sprang a minor surprise ahead of the Volts’ opening one-day game against Northern Districts in Whangarei on Sunday.

Regular opener Jacob Cumming has missed out on selection, which leaves the question of who will take his spot at the top of the order.

Essentially, Cumming has lost his spot to the new recruit Leo Carter, who has joined the team from Canterbury this season.

Carter batted in the middle order for the defending champions.

Otago captain Luke Georgeson opened the batting alongside Cumming last season and will continue in the role. He is carrying an injury and will play as a specialist batter on Sunday.

The Otago Daily Times understands Thorn Parkes, who has opened for the Volts in T20 cricket, will take on the role and partner the skipper at the top of the order.

He was Otago’s leading scorer in the format last season but batted at No5. He amassed 319 runs at an average of 53.16.

There is no Jacob Duffy in the lineup. The experienced right-armer has been called into the Black Caps test squad in India.

■Otago A will play a three-day game against Canterbury Country in Rangiora. The game gets under way at Mainpower Oval today.

Former Volts batter Josh Tasman-Jones is coaching the side and will be assisted by Otago great Neil Broom.

Otago A: Tommy Clout, Jacob Cumming, Zac Cumming, Toby Hart, Brad Kneebone, Sebastian Lauderdale Smith, Jarrod McKay, Kaleb McKay, Lahiru Sandeep, Jamal Todd, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Ford Trophy

Whangārei, Sunday, 10.30am

Otago: Luke Georgeson (captain), Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Max Chu, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Matt Bacon, Jake Gibson.