Foxcroft and Parkes fall in nervous 90s

A dejected Thorn Parkes began walking off before the ball was even caught. Photo: NZ Cricket

Otago caught a double dose of the nervous 90s.

Dean Foxcroft and Thorn Parkes were both eyeing up maiden first-class centuries today but fell short.

The pair put on 147 for the fourth wicket to get Otago into a more solid spot in its match with Northern Districts at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Foxcroft, who has not long returned from a two-year Covid-enforced absence, started the day on 76 and rushed towards the milestone.

On 93 he got a wide half volley from Neil Wagner and attempted to lash it through the covers, but dragged it on to his leg stump.

Still, it was a quality innings which will give the 24-year-old right-hander heart. It was just his second game back post Covid.

Parkes was seemingly on track as well.

The 22-year-old left-hander scored back-to-back half centuries to help Otago beat Auckland by 168 runs last week.

He edged the ball through the slips early in the morning session but otherwise looked assured until he got into the 90s.

The pressure started to build after lunch. He missed out on a couple of opportunities to send the ball to the boundary and raise the milestone.

That seemed to unsettle him and he pulled out a reverse sweep which nearly ended badly.

He survived that but not the hoick which he sent skyward and was caught out for 96.

Parkes will be upset about the dismissal but the innings was another top knock by a very promising player.

It was his third consecutive half century and so close to being his first hundred.

A short time ago Otago was 330 for eight in reply to Northern’s tally of 355.