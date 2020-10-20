Jensen signs with Hobart in Big Bash

Hayley Jensen. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

Otago Sparks all-rounder Hayley Jensen has signed with the Hobart Hurricanes for the Women’s Big Bash league in Australia beginning this weekend.

She is one of 11 White Ferns who will be involved in the competition.

While Jensen has joined the Hurricanes, four White Ferns have joined teams as training partners.

Auckland Hearts’ Katie Perkins (Adelaide Strikers), Lauren Down (Melbourne Renegades) and Holly Huddleston (Brisbane Heat), along with Central Hinds’ Rosemary Mair (Perth Scorchers), will train alongside their allocated team but are available to be selected for any side if a marquee player (Cricket Australia-contracted or overseas) becomes injured or unavailable.

The opportunity presented itself as the White Ferns players were in Australia and had been operating in a biosecure environment.

They would therefore not need to go through a further quarantine period before entering the Women’s Big Bash league hub in Sydney.

NZC viewed it as a good opportunity for the players to be in new training environments, alongside other quality players, where they will develop their game.

The five new players will join Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers), Suzie Bates (Adelaide Strikers), Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu (Melbourne Renegades), and Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green (Brisbane Heat), who were already signed up for this year’s edition of the tournament.

The league starts this Sunday with a full round of matches. All games will be played within the Sydney hub.



