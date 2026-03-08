Star spinner Melie Kerr in action for the White Ferns in their win over Zimbabwe in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Getty Images Melie Kerr is a handful of wickets away from becoming New Zealand’s most successful ODI bowler. The White Ferns captain spun her way to a record haul of seven for 34 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Dunedin yesterday. She produced a masterclass in legspin bowling to help rout the visitors for 102. The home team knocked off the victory target in the 17th over to win by eight wickets. They have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. Kerr clobbered 45 from 40 balls, but it was her bowling that stole the show. The 25-year-old became the first New Zealand woman to take seven wickets in an ODI international. She was too good for the developing Zimbabwean batting lineup. The right-armer ripped legspinners past the outside of the edge to either bowl her opponents or set up a stumping for Izzy Gaze. There was an audacious one-handed caught and bowled effort as well. Molly Penfold (three for 17) nabbed the other three wickets. The seamer had a good day herself. But Kerr was the star. Her seven-wicket haul improved her career tally to 117 wickets. She overtook Sophie Devine (111 wickets) as New Zealand’s the second-highest wicket-taker and is hot on the heels of Lea Tahuhu (125), who announced her retirement from ODI cricket yesterday. "Soph is a New Zealand legend and has achieved so much in her career," Kerr said. "So thinking back to [when I was] a young kid watching the likes of Soph and Lea ... and then being here myself kind of in that category is special," she said, adding the wickets were a product of her "wanting to contribute for New Zealand and help win games". The win was never in doubt. The game was not much of a contest. Zimbabwe are outmatched. Modester Mupachikwa top-scored with 32. They may have put together a more competitive score had they not suffered some misfortune early. Opening batter Kelis Ndhlovu was struck in the head by a bouncer from Bree Illing and was taken to Dunedin Public Hospital. The left-hander, who was wearing a helmet, was looking well-set at the crease on 12, but ducked into a short ball and collapsed. Tendai Makusha came into the playing XI as a concussion replacement for Ndhlovu. The White Ferns did not waste any time hunting down the target. Gaze struck 20 from 22. Kerr stroked six fours and a six during her knock. Maddy Green thumped 27 off 29 to help seal the win in the 17th over. The final game of the series is in Dunedin on Wednesday. White Ferns Leading ODI wicket-takers Lea Tahuhu: 125 wkts at 28.01 Melie Kerr: 117 wkts at 28.32 Sophie Devine: 111 wkts at 36.27 Aimee Watkins: 92 wkts at 31.04 Nicola Brown: 88 wkts at 34.14 Best bowling in an innings Melie Kerr: 7/34, v Zimbabwe, 2026 Jackie Lord: 6/10, v India, 1982 Glenys Page: 6/20, v Trinidad and Tobago, 1973 Beth McNeill: 6/32, v England, 2008 Leigh Kasperek: 6/46 v Australia, 2021 ZIMBABWE K Ndhlovu retired hurt 12 M Mupachikwa st Gaze b Kerr 32 C Mugeri-Tiripano b Penfold 4 B Biza c Gaze b Penfold 6 L Tshuma c Patel b Penfold 0 C Dhururu b Kerr 0 N Gwanzura c Green b Kerr 3 C Chatonzwa b Kerr 0 A Zimunu c&b Kerr 0 A Mazvishaya st Gaze b Kerr 13 T Makusha c&b Kerr 12 N Sibanda not out 1 Extras (4b, 1lb, 14w) 19 Total (all out, 29.1 overs) 102 Fall: 1-25, 1-35, 2-48, 3-48, 4-64, 5-69, 6-73, 7-73, 8-76, 9-95, 10-102. Bowling: B Illing 5-0-21-0 (1w), R Mair 8-1-17-0 (4w), M Penfold 4-1-17-3 (5w), A Kerr 9.1-1-34-7 (3w), N Patel 3-0-8-0. NEW ZEALAND M Kerr c Mupachikwa b Chatonzwa 45 I Gaze b Mazvishaya 20 M Green not out 27 Brooke Halliday not out 7 Extras (1lb, 6w) 7 Total (For 2 wkts, 16.2 overs) 106 Fall: 1-34, 2-83. Bowling: N Sibanda 5-0-24-0 (4w), A Zimunu 2-0-17-0 (1w), A Mazvishaya 4-0-28-1, C Chatonzwa 2-0-13-1, L Tshuma 1-0-6-0, N Gwanzura 1.2-0-10-0, B Biza 1-0-7-0. Result: New Zealand won by eight wickets.