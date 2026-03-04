White Ferns captain Melie Kerr in action during a practice session at the University Oval yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson Melie Kerr became the victim of her own success during the T20 series against Zimbabwe. The White Ferns captain plundered an undefeated 101 in the opening game of the series and clobbered 82 in the second fixture. For that, she was demoted to No 6 for the third match and gave the decision her endorsement. "I think back to ... when we played Ireland and Suzie [Bates] slid down the order so I could get an opportunity to open," she said. "So I think, at times, when it is the right time to give opportunity to others, it’s important." The match Kerr was referring to was an utter triumph. She smashed a world record 232 not out in Dublin in 2018. "I think the more we can build belief and confidence in players, and the more you play, the better you’re going to get. So providing opportunity is really important." The White Ferns demolished Zimbabwe in all three T20s and will start the three-game ODI series as strong favourites. Game one gets under way in Dunedin today. The big focus this year is defending the T20 World Cup, which they won two years ago. The ODI series against Zimbabwe potentially interrupts that preparation, but Kerr disagreed. "If anything, I think it’s a good thing playing 50-over cricket. "You have to be in good positions, good shapes as a batter. It’s about bowling accurately with the ball. "So in terms of doing things for longer, I think it’s only going to help our T20 game." She also dismissed the idea Zimbabwe would not offer a lot of resistance. "I think maintaining our own standards is really important. And I think we did that really well throughout the T20 series. "In saying that, I think the Zimbabwe opening bowlers — they both swing the ball. "They’ve got three seamers that move the ball a lot. And on any wicket, that’s challenging. "So it’s still a good challenge and a good opportunity for us to get out there. "And, I mean, cricket’s such a fickle game that, you know, you can be the best player in the world, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to be the best player on the park. "Any ball can get any player out. You’ve got to be mentally switched on no matter who you’re playing." ODI Dunedin, 11am New Zealand: Izzy Gaze, Izzy Sharp, Melie Kerr (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Bree Illing, Emma McLeod, Bella James. Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda (captain), Tendai Makusha, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Precious Marange. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz