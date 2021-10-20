Loe makes history for Willows

Otago Sparks seamer Molly Loe became the first woman to represent the Willows Cricket Club at the weekend. She was joined in the side by (all back row) Otago players Josh Finnie (second from left) and Max Chu (fourth from left), as well as All Blacks great Richie McCaw (far right). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Sparks seamer Molly Loe made history at the weekend.

The 18-year-old right-armer became the first female to represent the Willows Cricket Club.

The St Hilda’s year 13 pupil joined Otago Volts players Josh Finnie and Max Chu in a side that also featured former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

Willows hosted Otago Boys’, and the Cumming brothers, Jacob (five for 29) and Zac (two for 31), combined to help dismiss the home side for 159.

Zac completed a good day with a fine knock of 77 to help his team achieve a six-wicket win.

While Loe was in the losing side, she took two for 32 off eight overs. She also has a lovely team photo for the scrapbook.

McCaw took to Facebook to talk about the experience.

‘‘Enjoyed putting the whites back on today and playing against my old school Otago Boys 1st XI,’’ he wrote.

‘‘Today also marked the first female to play for The Willows Cricket club which was pretty awesome to see.’’

Loe is one of three newly contracted Otago Sparks players this year and appears to have a bright future.

She has played nine list A games and seven twenty20s for her province.

The Willows Cricket Club near Loburn was founded in 1994 with the goal of providing quality opposition for school first XIs.